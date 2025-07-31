x

DG Medios inks Chile stadium contract extension

The promoter will receive preferential rights to reserve Santiago's Monumental Stadium for concerts up to the end of 2027

By James Hanley on 31 Jul 2025

Estadio Monumental, Santiago


image © Wikimedia/Carlos yo

Chile’s DG Medios has agreed a new deal to present an additional 11 concerts at Santiago’s Monumental Stadium.

The contract extension, which runs until 31 December 2027, is for 2.2 billion pesos (€1.8 million) and grants the promoter preferential rights to reserve the 47,000-cap venue except on the dates on which its sports tenant, Chilean football Primera División outfit Colo-Colo, play home games.

DG, which was founded by renowned promoter Carlos Geniso, previously inked an agreement with Blanco y Negro – the business behind Colo-Colo – in November 2022 to host ten gigs, reports Sentimiento Popular.

Under the arrangement, the Live Nation-backed promoter has so far brought Bruno Mars, Roger Waters and The Cure to the venue in 2023, followed by Paul McCartney and Feid in 2024, with Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons booked for this October.

DG has previously promoted shows by the likes of U2, the Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber

Santiago-based DG has previously promoted Chilean shows by the likes of U2, the Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber.

With two shows still to come under the initial deal, it will stage 13 more events at the Monumental Stadium beyond those already announced.

Speaking in IQ‘s most recent Global Promoters Report, Geniso said: “We carefully study our digital platforms and are constantly researching consumers both in Chile and in the region,” adding that he’s highlighted K-pop as a fresh opportunity after being “pleasantly surprised that there are thousands of fans who want to attend and consume more shows”.

 

Read More Like This

News|20 Mar 2025

TMG inks long-term Afro Nation Portugal site deal

The Malachite Group has also pledged to bring other live events to Portimão as part of the multi-year agreement

News|06 May 2025

Andrea Bocelli inks five-year deal with AEG Presents

The agreement takes effect on 1 January 2026, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events

The O2 Co-op Live Barclays partnership
News|21 May 2025

Barclays inks partnership with leading UK arenas

The bank has become founding partner of Co-op Live in Manchester and principal partner of The O2 in London

News|23 Jun 2025

Southside festival inks new five-year site deal

The annual festival will remain at its long-term home in Neuhausen ob Eck

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

