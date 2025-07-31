DG Medios inks Chile stadium contract extension

The promoter will receive preferential rights to reserve Santiago's Monumental Stadium for concerts up to the end of 2027

Chile’s DG Medios has agreed a new deal to present an additional 11 concerts at Santiago’s Monumental Stadium.

The contract extension, which runs until 31 December 2027, is for 2.2 billion pesos (€1.8 million) and grants the promoter preferential rights to reserve the 47,000-cap venue except on the dates on which its sports tenant, Chilean football Primera División outfit Colo-Colo, play home games.

DG, which was founded by renowned promoter Carlos Geniso, previously inked an agreement with Blanco y Negro – the business behind Colo-Colo – in November 2022 to host ten gigs, reports Sentimiento Popular.

Under the arrangement, the Live Nation-backed promoter has so far brought Bruno Mars, Roger Waters and The Cure to the venue in 2023, followed by Paul McCartney and Feid in 2024, with Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons booked for this October.

Santiago-based DG has previously promoted Chilean shows by the likes of U2, the Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber.

With two shows still to come under the initial deal, it will stage 13 more events at the Monumental Stadium beyond those already announced.

Speaking in IQ‘s most recent Global Promoters Report, Geniso said: “We carefully study our digital platforms and are constantly researching consumers both in Chile and in the region,” adding that he’s highlighted K-pop as a fresh opportunity after being “pleasantly surprised that there are thousands of fans who want to attend and consume more shows”.

