Ed Sheeran announces first leg of new Loop Tour

The follow-up to the blockbuster Mathematics tour will kick off in Australia and New Zealand in the new year

Ed Sheeran is set to kick off his brand new Loop Tour in Australia and New Zealand next year, in support of his forthcoming album Play.

The stadium outing, promoted by Frontier Touring and MG Live, comprises 11 dates between 16 January and 5 March 2026.

Stops include New Zealand cities Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch (his first show there in 11 years) and Australian cities Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The One Finiix Live-repped star has already sold over 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date, with his most recent outing in 2023 featuring a record-breaking performance to 200,000 fans across two nights at Melbourne’s iconic MCG.

The brand new Loop Tour will feature “a new stage, new tricks, new set, new songs, old songs,” according to Sheeran, who recently returned to the UK with a trio of stadium shows at Ipswich’s Portman Road.

They marked Sheeran’s first headline shows in his native UK since 2023, and included debut performances of his eighth studio album, Play, due out in September.

The brand new Loop Tour will feature “a new stage, new tricks, new set, new songs, old songs”

Sheeran’s homecoming shows landed in the midst of the ongoing +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour, which is currently touring through mainland Europe.

The second European leg of the tour was met with incredible demand during onsale last year, with over 600,000 tickets sold in an hour.

The Mathematics tour, which began in Dublin in March 2022, has also seen the Grammy Award-winning Brit play across Europe, Oceania, Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

AEG’s SVP of international touring, Simon Jones, spoke with IQ earlier this year about Sheeran’s string of monumental Asian shows, which included a six-city run across India.

“Wherever Ed wants to go, however unique and ambitious it may sound, we’ll go and deliver it for him, as his partner,” he said. “This feat had never been done before by an international artist, of this scale, with an artist of this magnitude.”

The next issue of IQ Magazine will go behind the scenes of Sheeran’s blockbuster Mathematics tour.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.