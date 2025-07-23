x

news

Global Citizen Festival 2025 headliners unveiled

This year's edition will return to New York's Central Park in late September with a blockbuster bill headlined by Shakira and The Weeknd

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Jul 2025

Shakira


image © Nicolas Gerardi

Shakira and The Weeknd will headline this year’s edition of Global Citizen Festival, set to take place in New York on Central Park’s Great Lawn on 27 September.

Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist are also slated to perform at the event, hosted again by Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman.

First held in 2012, the festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty. Last year’s event featured Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

With this year’s campaign, the international advocacy organisation is focusing on providing energy access for 1 million people across Africa and ensuring 30,000 children around the world can access a quality education and football, in partnership with FIFA.

It is also aiming to mobilise $200 million to protect 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest, and register 40,000 New Yorkers to volunteer across the city.

“The time to act is now – because every delay puts more lives and more futures at risk”

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on these issues on the Global Citizen app.

“Ending extreme poverty is within our reach – but only if we come together to ensure governments and corporations deliver on their promises: scaling up renewable energy, protecting the Amazon, and investing in education for the next generation,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder & CEO, Global Citizen.

“The time to act is now – because every delay puts more lives and more futures at risk. This is about investment in our future, not about aid.”

Global Citizen is also set to stage its first large-scale festival in Latin America later this year. Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia will take place at the Estádio Olímpico do Pará in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025 during COP30.

The organisation recently partnered with the international football governing body FIFA on the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show, headlined by J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems.

The partnership will extend to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, which Global Citizen will produce and Coldplay’s Chris Martin and manager Phil Harvey will co-curate.

 

News|09 Jun 2025

FIFA World Club Cup Halftime Show lineup unveiled

The Super Bowl-style show is being curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|14 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Rave reviews for blockbuster headliners

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott delivered lauded headline sets during weekend one of the California festival

News|30 May 2025

New arena headliners come on stream for 2025

Benson Boone and Laufey will step up to arena level this year, while Shawn Mendes and Blackpink also prepare to return to the road

Monster Florence joins Soho Calling 2025
News|07 Feb 2025

Full lineup unveiled for ILMC’s Soho Calling

The third edition of the showcase will bring 20 future headliners to six iconic stages across Soho on 26 February

News|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

Barcelona City Council is set to build the €70 million concert hall on the site of the current Saint Jordi Club in 2027

