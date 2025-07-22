Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two deaths

The hotel and music venue has responded to separate incidents in which two British men fell to their deaths

Ibiza Rocks has halted its event programming after two British men died at the hotel and music venue in separate incidents.

Nineteen-year-old Gary Kelly died at Ibiza Rocks on Monday (21 July) after falling from a third-floor balcony, while 26-year-old Evan Thomson also fell to his death two weeks prior.

Ibiza Rocks has issued a statement saying they are “deeply shocked and devastated” by the incidents.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations,” the statement continued. “The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.”

The statement added that “given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved,” the advertised events programme would be paused and customers would be informed directly via email.

It has not been specified how many events are cancelled, but this week’s schedule included an appearance from rapper Dizzee Rascal while Rudimental were scheduled to perform on 30 July.

The hotel, which includes a 2,500-capacity open-air venue and hosts annual pool parties and festivals, is marking its 20th anniversary this year and had planned a raft of big names to headline the milestone celebrations.

The venue in San Antonio, in the west of the island, previously featured the likes of Stormzy’s #MERKY festival, Craig David, Becky Hill, Joel Corry, MK and BBC Radio 1’s Ibiza Weekend.

