Jazzopen Stuttgart breaks attendance record

The 31st edition of Opus Live’s Jazzopen Stuttgart set a new attendance record for the event, culminating with a sold out show by Lionel Richie.

According to organisers, the 2025 German concert series, which also featured headline shows by Raye, Kraftwerk, Kylie Minogue, Joe Bonamassa, Jean-Michel Jarre and Zucchero on the 7,500-cap main stage at Schlossplatz, pulled in around 64,000 visitors across 12 nights, with a stage occupancy rate of 98%.

Other highlights included performances by Ezra Collective, Herbie Hancock and Gregory Porter in the 1,200-seater Altes Schloss.

Including club shows, the 2-13 July festival presented more than 70 concerts across 11 stages. An additional 10,000 music fans attended the free Open Stages gigs.

“We’re very excited about the premiere of our festival double in the coming year and aim to surpass the 100,000 visitor mark with the Jazzopen brand”

Meanwhile, preparations for the brand’s Italian spin-off in 2026 are already in full swing. Jazzopen Stuttgart will run from 1-12 July, followed directly by its counterpart in Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, which will premiere from 13-18 July.

“We’re very excited about the premiere of our festival double in the coming year and aim to surpass the 100,000 visitor mark with the Jazzopen brand,” says promoter Jürgen Schlensog.

The headliners for both of next year’s festivals are expected to be announced in early November.

