x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Jazzopen Stuttgart breaks attendance record

Artists such as Lionel Richie, Raye, Kraftwerk and Kylie helped pull in a record 64k fans to the long-running German concert series

By James Hanley on 15 Jul 2025

Jazzopen 2025

Jazzopen 2025


image © Reiner Pfisterer

The 31st edition of Opus Live’s Jazzopen Stuttgart set a new attendance record for the event, culminating with a sold out show by Lionel Richie.

According to organisers, the 2025 German concert series, which also featured headline shows by Raye, Kraftwerk, Kylie Minogue, Joe Bonamassa, Jean-Michel Jarre and Zucchero on the 7,500-cap main stage at Schlossplatz, pulled in around 64,000 visitors across 12 nights, with a stage occupancy rate of 98%.

Other highlights included performances by Ezra Collective, Herbie Hancock and Gregory Porter in the 1,200-seater Altes Schloss.

Including club shows, the 2-13 July festival presented more than 70 concerts across 11 stages. An additional 10,000 music fans attended the free Open Stages gigs.

“We’re very excited about the premiere of our festival double in the coming year and aim to surpass the 100,000 visitor mark with the Jazzopen brand”

Meanwhile, preparations for the brand’s Italian spin-off in 2026 are already in full swing. Jazzopen Stuttgart will run from 1-12 July, followed directly by its counterpart in Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, which will premiere from 13-18 July.

“We’re very excited about the premiere of our festival double in the coming year and aim to surpass the 100,000 visitor mark with the Jazzopen brand,” says promoter Jürgen Schlensog.

The headliners for both of next year’s festivals are expected to be announced in early November.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

News|03 Mar 2025

‘Special’ Ed Sheeran Asia tour breaks boundaries

AEG Presents SVP of international touring Simon Jones details the logistics of Sheeran's historic shows in Bhutan and India

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|18 Feb 2025

Record revenue sends CTS stock to all-time high

CTS Eventim's share price has surpassed €105 for the first time on the back of strong preliminary financial results for 2024

CTS Eventim's Rock am Ring, Germany
News|07 Mar 2025

Rock am Ring shifts 90,000 tickets in record time

Sister festival Rock im Park, meanwhile, is making good strides towards a sold out 30th anniversary edition

News|26 May 2025

Sweden’s Way Out West toasts record sell-out

"This is exactly what we’ve been working toward since the festival’s post-pandemic return," organisers told IQ

Trending Stories

news|14 Jul 2025

Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun settle tour dispute

news|11 Jul 2025

Rock en Seine loses €40k subsidy over Kneecap billing

news|11 Jul 2025

‘Political activism is very welcome at Roskilde’

news|14 Jul 2025

IAG: ‘The global market is much smaller today’

news|14 Jul 2025

BST Hyde Park 2025 caps ‘historic year for London’

news|11 Jul 2025

Radical Optimism Tour becomes Dua’s biggest yet

news|11 Jul 2025

Spain, Malaysia move to ban ticket touting

news|14 Jul 2025

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

news|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

feature|15 Jul 2025

Greener, leaner, smarter: The future of venues

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

News|03 Mar 2025

‘Special’ Ed Sheeran Asia tour breaks boundaries

AEG Presents SVP of international touring Simon Jones details the logistics of Sheeran's historic shows in Bhutan and India

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|18 Feb 2025

Record revenue sends CTS stock to all-time high

CTS Eventim's share price has surpassed €105 for the first time on the back of strong preliminary financial results for 2024

CTS Eventim's Rock am Ring, Germany
News|07 Mar 2025

Rock am Ring shifts 90,000 tickets in record time

Sister festival Rock im Park, meanwhile, is making good strides towards a sold out 30th anniversary edition

News|26 May 2025

Sweden’s Way Out West toasts record sell-out

"This is exactly what we’ve been working toward since the festival’s post-pandemic return," organisers told IQ

IQ Jobs Board

Junior Project CoordinatorER Productions

Kent, UKFull Time£25K + DOE

Experienced Technical Project ManagerER Productions

Kent, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Accounts Assistant (Part-Time, Permanent)Glasgow Clan

Glasgow, UKPart TimeTBD

Senior Marketing Manager (The Blues Kitchen)The Columbo Group

London, UKFull Time£45K - £55K