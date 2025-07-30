x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Legends/ASM Global teams with Chelsea FC

The football giants have appointed the premium live events firm to enhance the F&B operations across both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow

By James Hanley on 30 Jul 2025

Chris Bray


Premium live events company Legends/ASM Global has inked a multi-year partnership with Chelsea FC.

The firm has been appointed to as the new official catering service provider at the English Premier League football team’s Stamford Bridge stadium, which also houses 600-cap concert venue and nightclub Under the Bridge, as well as Kingsmeadow, home ground of Chelsea FC Women and Chelsea Development Squad.

Starting in the impending 2025/26 season, Chelsea FC has appointed Legends/ASM to enhance the F&B operations across both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow, including the reimagination of premium hospitality catering. The link-up spans both match day and non-match days, as well as conference and events (C&E) catering, and the training and development of the club’s F&B and hospitality teams.

“We are delighted to partner with Chelsea FC and bring our expertise and passion to the club,” says Chris Bray, Legends/ASM global president, Europe. “In this new and exciting partnership, we are going to bring a fully open and transparent approach to the commercial relationship. The synergies that we can leverage from our newly combined Legends and ASM Global teams means that we are well aligned with the team at Chelsea FC whose vision and expectations for innovation and elevation in this space matches ours.

“We’re incredibly excited and ready to get to work with one of the most prestigious clubs in European football”

“This fresh, industry approach makes this partnership all the more meaningful, and we’re incredibly excited and ready to get to work with one of the most prestigious clubs in European football.”

The company already works alongside leading clubs and venues including Real Madrid CF, FC Porto and London Stadium, as well as major multi-purpose destinations such as Olympia London and P&J Live, and live entertainment venues like OVO Arena Wembley and AO Arena. Alongside this, Legends/ASM Global oversees F&B operations at nine UK racecourses.

“As a club, we are committed to excellence in everything we do,” says Bonnie Rolfe, venue director at Chelsea FC. “We want to ensure the match-day experience for our fans at Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow meets that ambition with a world-class food and beverage offering. We are looking forward to working with Legends/ASM Global to deliver on this and ensure Chelsea’s stadium catering is second to none.”

Legends/ASM Global’s F&B experiences include innovative partnerships, with the firm working alongside UMBEL Restaurant Group, led by acclaimed chef Simon Rogan, since 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|02 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: Legends/ASM Global, Wacken

Legends and ASM have elevated programming director James Harrison, while Wacken Open Air has gained a co-MD

News|07 Jul 2025

Legends and ASM Global enter a new era

With the strategic partnership, the company has reinforced its position as the world’s pre-eminent venue and live experience operator

News|20 Feb 2025

Legends installs Chris Bray as president of Europe

In his expanded role, the executive will oversee the combined Legends and ASM Global business throughout the UK and Europe

News|09 Jun 2025

Movers & shakers: WME, Legends/ASM

In addition to hires and departures, Manchester dance events leader Kim O'Brien has also announced the launch of her boutique consultancy

News|23 May 2025

Living legends: Chris Bray on ASM-Legends future

The combined company’s newly appointed president of Europe tells IQ about the merger process and their hopes going forward

Trending Stories

news|28 Jul 2025

Drake cancels Co-op Live gig at last minute

news|29 Jul 2025

Lay & play: The secrets of Wembley’s record summer

news|28 Jul 2025

EXIT strategy: Serbian fest heads to Egypt

news|29 Jul 2025

Sphere’s Abu Dhabi expansion plans finalised

news|29 Jul 2025

Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

news|29 Jul 2025

Egypt to gain $10m winter entertainment hub

news|29 Jul 2025

Live Nation expands ownership stake in Ocesa

news|28 Jul 2025

Paléo VP: ‘The pressure is tremendous’

feature|28 Jul 2025

Great Southern Land: Australia market report – part 2

news|30 Jul 2025

IFF completes largest-ever agenda for 2025

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|02 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: Legends/ASM Global, Wacken

Legends and ASM have elevated programming director James Harrison, while Wacken Open Air has gained a co-MD

News|07 Jul 2025

Legends and ASM Global enter a new era

With the strategic partnership, the company has reinforced its position as the world’s pre-eminent venue and live experience operator

News|20 Feb 2025

Legends installs Chris Bray as president of Europe

In his expanded role, the executive will oversee the combined Legends and ASM Global business throughout the UK and Europe

News|09 Jun 2025

Movers & shakers: WME, Legends/ASM

In addition to hires and departures, Manchester dance events leader Kim O'Brien has also announced the launch of her boutique consultancy

News|23 May 2025

Living legends: Chris Bray on ASM-Legends future

The combined company’s newly appointed president of Europe tells IQ about the merger process and their hopes going forward

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerMamma Mia! The Party

London, UKFull TimeNot Specified

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD