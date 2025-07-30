Legends/ASM Global teams with Chelsea FC

The football giants have appointed the premium live events firm to enhance the F&B operations across both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow

Premium live events company Legends/ASM Global has inked a multi-year partnership with Chelsea FC.

The firm has been appointed to as the new official catering service provider at the English Premier League football team’s Stamford Bridge stadium, which also houses 600-cap concert venue and nightclub Under the Bridge, as well as Kingsmeadow, home ground of Chelsea FC Women and Chelsea Development Squad.

Starting in the impending 2025/26 season, Chelsea FC has appointed Legends/ASM to enhance the F&B operations across both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow, including the reimagination of premium hospitality catering. The link-up spans both match day and non-match days, as well as conference and events (C&E) catering, and the training and development of the club’s F&B and hospitality teams.

“We are delighted to partner with Chelsea FC and bring our expertise and passion to the club,” says Chris Bray, Legends/ASM global president, Europe. “In this new and exciting partnership, we are going to bring a fully open and transparent approach to the commercial relationship. The synergies that we can leverage from our newly combined Legends and ASM Global teams means that we are well aligned with the team at Chelsea FC whose vision and expectations for innovation and elevation in this space matches ours.

“We’re incredibly excited and ready to get to work with one of the most prestigious clubs in European football”

“This fresh, industry approach makes this partnership all the more meaningful, and we’re incredibly excited and ready to get to work with one of the most prestigious clubs in European football.”

The company already works alongside leading clubs and venues including Real Madrid CF, FC Porto and London Stadium, as well as major multi-purpose destinations such as Olympia London and P&J Live, and live entertainment venues like OVO Arena Wembley and AO Arena. Alongside this, Legends/ASM Global oversees F&B operations at nine UK racecourses.

“As a club, we are committed to excellence in everything we do,” says Bonnie Rolfe, venue director at Chelsea FC. “We want to ensure the match-day experience for our fans at Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow meets that ambition with a world-class food and beverage offering. We are looking forward to working with Legends/ASM Global to deliver on this and ensure Chelsea’s stadium catering is second to none.”

Legends/ASM Global’s F&B experiences include innovative partnerships, with the firm working alongside UMBEL Restaurant Group, led by acclaimed chef Simon Rogan, since 2024.

