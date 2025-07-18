Luna Cinema’s George Wood on finding the next big IP

The founder of Luna Cinema and producer of global successes such as The Friends Experience shares his tips for spotting a hit

IQ: How did you get started in the industry?

George Wood: I grew up in a theatrical family, where my father was a theatre producer and my mother a theatre designer. During my younger years, my father’s business took off in the direction of pantomime, so I really grew up surrounded by this strange (but hugely successful) quirk of British theatre. The next generation all specialised in a different area of entertainment – my uncle is Tony Wood, the producer behind some of the most popular TV dramas, and my sister took over my family’s pantomime business.

I started Luna originally as an outdoor cinema concept that ran every summer (as I and all our team were busy in the winter with pantomimes!). We started with a single screening in 2008, and by 2012, we had 200+ screenings across the country at the nation’s most illustrious venues, from Hampton Court Palace to Chatsworth House, Westminster Abbey to Blenheim Palace. The Luna Cinema quickly became the market leader in this form of cinema and ran the largest ever season of drive-in cinema in response to the pandemic.

The business today is an evolution of that original model, but instead of showing movies, we take famous films, TV shows, and other forms of IP and create out-of-home experiences – events, exhibitions, and attractions, what’s now called location-based experiences (LBE). From Friends and Batman to Wicked and Sex and The City, we’ve created our own experiences using globally recognised IP and presented or promoted many others including Jurassic World, Disney 100, and most recently, The Formula 1 Exhibition.

“There are so many interesting genres that are yet to be explored for location-based entertainment”

You’ve created some of the most memorable, successful high-profile touring events – what are the keys to success when spotting a potential hit?

Spotting a hit is never an easy thing, but in that identification process, it’s always a combination of using any data and hard facts you can get your hands on (usually with regards an IP’s resonance or breadth of popularity with the audience who are

most predisposed to leaving the house to get their kicks), alongside pure gut feeling. That instinct, that tells you when it’s something you can imagine really working, is still important in what I do.

We then look for certain key attributes such as the wider geographical appeal and longevity of popularity, but ultimately, the quality of the actual experience itself counts for so much. How much value can we attribute to the world we are inviting the audience to inhabit for an hour or two.

What do you think will be the next big IPs or topics that will work well in the near future?

I wish I had a crystal ball to tell us. What we do know is that there are so many interesting genres that are yet to

be explored for location-based entertainment. We can see first-hand, particularly since Covid, the value of shared experiences, of doing things with friends, colleagues, or loved ones that you simply can’t do at home. The next phase of IP-based experiences will no doubt feature brands and themes from a wider pool, including gaming, anime, sport, music, and so on. Film and TV were the most obvious areas to start with, but there’s no doubt the range will broaden.

“The next phase of IP-based experiences will no doubt feature brands and themes from a wider pool, including gaming, anime, sport, music”

What tips would you give people for keeping the buzz alive among audiences when dealing with a production that has a long run?

The key, I think to, maintaining appeal is to keep giving the audience a reason to come or to come back. To this end, it’s really about finding layers and facets of the experience that keep it fresh and ever evolving.

On The Friends Experience, there are ten seasons and 236 episodes to mine, so there’s always something else we can explore to keep it fresh. From fan moments, anniversaries, to whole new set recreations. Even on The Formula 1 Exhibition, the ability for the show to keep evolving and reflecting how fast-paced the sport is moving was critical to the show’s success.

You can never remain static on these shows and must constantly find new ways to talk about the experience and new hooks to ignite the imagination.

