Marquee China festival heads to Singapore

The first-ever international edition of Bubbling & Boiling Music & Arts Festival has been unveiled

One of China’s biggest and best-known international festivals is being exported to Singapore later this year.

The first-ever international edition of Bubbling & Boiling Music & Arts Festival is landing at Resorts World Ballroom in Sentosa on 13–14 September.

Chart-topping K-pop group i-dle (formerly known as (G)I-DLE) will headline the first day of the event, while C-pop star KUN will close out the second day.

“We chose to start our journey here, not only because it is a diverse hub connecting Asia and the world, but also because it symbolises a future vision of multi-cultural intersection, coexistence of reality and imagination,” says promoter Sparkle Live Entertainment.

This year, the Bubbling & Boiling Music & Arts Festival was held in both the southeast and northeast of China.

The latter, which took place in the major port city and industrial hub Tianjin, drew 100,000 attendees from 2–4 May and generated more than 60 million yuan ($8.3 million) in consumption across industries such as accommodation, transportation and dining.

The Dongjiang Bay Beach event featured 34 overseas artists, from countries including the United States, Norway and Japan, half of whom made their debut performance at a large-scale festival in China.

The southeastern edition was held a few weeks prior at the Music Coast of Maluan Bay, Haicang district, Xiamen, with 50,000 attendees.

According to the government, non-local attendees from countries such as United States, Japan, Russia and the Republic of Korea accounted for an impressive 95% of total visitors.

