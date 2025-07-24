Marshall co-founder donates £100k to Own Our Venues

Terry Marshall and his wife Lesley have made a generous contribution to the UK's venue-ownership initiative

Marshall Amplification co-founder Terry Marshall and his wife Lesley have donated £100,000 to Own Our Venues, the funding initiative launched by Music Venue Properties (MVP) in the UK.

Own Our Venues was launched as a crowdfunded project in June 2022 as the first step in a long-term campaign to take control of the freeholds of music venue premises and bring them under a protected status of benevolent ownership.

Its first campaign in 2023 raised £2.88 million (€3.4m) and secured the future of venues including The Snug in Atherton, The Ferret in Preston, Le Pub in Newport, The Bunkhouse in Swansea and The Booking Hall in Dover.

Music Venue Properties recently announced a new £3 million fundraising Own Our Venues campaign with the stated aim of protecting a further seven venues: The Joiners (Southampton), Bedford Esquires, The Croft (Bristol), The Sugarmill (Stoke), Peggy’s Skylight (Nottingham), The Pipeline (Brighton), and The Lubber Fiend (Newcastle).

“Terry and Lesley’s incredible £100,000 donation is more than generous, it’s leadership”

Terry Marshall, who worked on the first Marshall amp, theJTM45, said: “Small venues have played a vital role over the years in my long career as a professional sax player, and, of course, created the path to success for countless other musicians too. But so many have closed their doors since I first started out at the age of 14. My wife, Lesley, and I get to grassroots venues whenever we can, as we both appreciate live music close up and personal (I still do the occasional guest appearance at 81).

“We hope that future generations of musicians and music lovers will be able to have these amazing experiences too. That’s why we’re supporting Own Our Venues with a substantial contribution. With enough support from others in the music industry and fellow artists, Own Our Venues can make that hope a reality. It’s up to you.”

Matt Otridge, COO of Music Venue Properties, said: “Grassroots venues are where careers begin and ensure communities have access to local, live music. They’re rehearsal spaces, testing grounds, and second homes for countless artists. That’s why Terry and Lesley’s incredible £100,000 donation is more than generous, it’s leadership. It shows the deeply personal impact these spaces have on everyone and reminds the music industry that we all have a role to play.

“Their contribution builds on the belief already shown by over 1,500 community investors, and we’re proud to welcome them into the Music Venue Properties family.”

