x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Marshall co-founder donates £100k to Own Our Venues

Terry Marshall and his wife Lesley have made a generous contribution to the UK's venue-ownership initiative

By Lisa Henderson on 24 Jul 2025


Marshall Amplification co-founder Terry Marshall and his wife Lesley have donated £100,000 to Own Our Venues, the funding initiative launched by Music Venue Properties (MVP) in the UK.

Own Our Venues was launched as a crowdfunded project in June 2022 as the first step in a long-term campaign to take control of the freeholds of music venue premises and bring them under a protected status of benevolent ownership.

Its first campaign in 2023 raised £2.88 million (€3.4m) and secured the future of venues including The Snug in Atherton, The Ferret in Preston, Le Pub in Newport, The Bunkhouse in Swansea and The Booking Hall in Dover.

Music Venue Properties recently announced a new £3 million fundraising Own Our Venues campaign with the stated aim of protecting a further seven venues: The Joiners (Southampton), Bedford Esquires, The Croft (Bristol), The Sugarmill (Stoke), Peggy’s Skylight (Nottingham), The Pipeline (Brighton), and The Lubber Fiend (Newcastle).

“Terry and Lesley’s incredible £100,000 donation is more than generous, it’s leadership”

Terry Marshall, who worked on the first Marshall amp, theJTM45, said: “Small venues have played a vital role over the years in my long career as a professional sax player, and, of course, created the path to success for countless other musicians too. But so many have closed their doors since I first started out at the age of 14. My wife, Lesley, and I get to grassroots venues whenever we can, as we both appreciate live music close up and personal (I still do the occasional guest appearance at 81).

“We hope that future generations of musicians and music lovers will be able to have these amazing experiences too. That’s why we’re supporting Own Our Venues with a substantial contribution. With enough support from others in the music industry and fellow artists, Own Our Venues can make that hope a reality. It’s up to you.”

Matt Otridge, COO of Music Venue Properties, said: “Grassroots venues are where careers begin and ensure communities have access to local, live music. They’re rehearsal spaces, testing grounds, and second homes for countless artists. That’s why Terry and Lesley’s incredible £100,000 donation is more than generous, it’s leadership. It shows the deeply personal impact these spaces have on everyone and reminds the music industry that we all have a role to play.

“Their contribution builds on the belief already shown by over 1,500 community investors, and we’re proud to welcome them into the Music Venue Properties family.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|11 Mar 2025

Manchester United unveil 100k-cap new stadium plan

The English Premier League giants have announced details of a £2 billion scheme to build the UK's biggest stadium

News|17 Apr 2025

Pollstar Awards for Barrie Marshall, UK venues

The legendary Marshall Arts founder was inducted into the awards' Hall of Fame at last night's ceremony in Los Angeles

News|13 Mar 2025

ATC Group acquires two live music venues

The multi-faceted independent company has announced the acquisition of Brighton's Volks and increased its stake in Concorde 2

News|15 May 2025

MVP bids to acquire seven UK grassroots venues

The Music Venue Properties charity has opened a second community share offer under the Own Our Venues initiative

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019
News|10 Jun 2025

Live Nation to invest $1bn across 18 US venues

The company will open doors or break ground on new venues ranging from clubs to outdoor amphitheatres over the next 18 months

Trending Stories

news|22 Jul 2025

Metallica’s stage helps salvage Tomorrowland 2025

news|23 Jul 2025

Jim King promoted to CEO of AEG Presents UK

news|24 Jul 2025

Sziget reacts after Kneecap banned from Hungary

news|22 Jul 2025

Ed Sheeran announces first leg of new Loop Tour

news|21 Jul 2025

Geoff Ellis talks DF Concerts’ busiest ever summer

news|24 Jul 2025

AEG Presents, Groupe Combat acquire We Love Green

news|21 Jul 2025

Montreux makes a splash ahead of 60th anniversary

news|24 Jul 2025

PRG reflects on Tomorrowland main stage drama

news|24 Jul 2025

Latin artist Ana Mena set to make history in Asia

news|22 Jul 2025

Rock in Japan founder Yoichi Shibuya dies

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|11 Mar 2025

Manchester United unveil 100k-cap new stadium plan

The English Premier League giants have announced details of a £2 billion scheme to build the UK's biggest stadium

News|17 Apr 2025

Pollstar Awards for Barrie Marshall, UK venues

The legendary Marshall Arts founder was inducted into the awards' Hall of Fame at last night's ceremony in Los Angeles

News|13 Mar 2025

ATC Group acquires two live music venues

The multi-faceted independent company has announced the acquisition of Brighton's Volks and increased its stake in Concorde 2

News|15 May 2025

MVP bids to acquire seven UK grassroots venues

The Music Venue Properties charity has opened a second community share offer under the Own Our Venues initiative

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019
News|10 Jun 2025

Live Nation to invest $1bn across 18 US venues

The company will open doors or break ground on new venues ranging from clubs to outdoor amphitheatres over the next 18 months

IQ Jobs Board

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD

Copyright & Licensing ManagerPACE Rights Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive