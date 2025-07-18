x

Massive Attack lead alliance of artists over Gaza

"We won't standby and allow other artists... to be threatened into silence or career cancellation," vows the alliance

By IQ on 18 Jul 2025

Massive Attack


image © Warren Du Preez

Massive Attack, Kneecap, Brian Eno and Fontaines D.C. have announced an alliance of musicians speaking out over Gaza.

In a statement shared by the artists and campaign group Led By Donkeys on Instagram, they claim to have withstood “campaigns of attempted censorship” by pro-Israel groups.

“Because of our expressions of conscience, we’ve been subject to various intimidations from within our industry (live & recorded) and legally via organised bodies such as UK Lawyers for Israel [UKLFI],” it reads.

The statement also alleges “multiple individual incidences of intimidation within the music industry itself, designed solely to censor and silence artists from speaking their hearts and minds”.

“We won’t standby and allow other artists – particularly those at earlier stages of their career or in other positions of professional vulnerability – to be threatened into silence or career cancellation,” it continues. “In this spirit, we encourage artists who’ve been placed in this position, or those who now wish to use their platforms to talk about Palestine, but are concerned about industrial or legal repercussions, to contact us.”

A spokesperson for UKLFI tells the Guardian that a Massive Attack concert last month had led to complaints from Jewish and Israeli audience members because it “included comparison of Israel’s actions with the Holocaust and, separately, images were shown of the former Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar”.

“We wrote to Massive Attack to convey this, and requested that future performances do not repeat these actions,” adds the spokesperson. “We believe in free speech and artistic expression, however we felt this performance crossed a line and made audience members feel deeply traumatised.”

Police have dropped an investigation into Kneecap’s performance at last month’s Glastonbury

Meanwhile, UK police have dropped an investigation into Kneecap’s performance at last month’s Glastonbury Festival.

Avon and Somerset Police had decided that “further enquiries are required” after video footage and audio from the group’s slot on the festival’s West Holts stage was reviewed. Glastonbury organisers had earlier resisted calls to have Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap removed from the lineup after band member Mo Chara was charged with a terror offence.

A police statement says the probe related to “comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance”, but no further action will be taken.

“Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action on the grounds there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence. Kneecap was informed of that decision earlier today [18 July],” reads the statement.

Enquiries continue to be carried out in relation to separate comments made on stage during Bob Vylan’s set at the same festival.

 

IQ Mag Logo

