Mexico’s artist-curated festival boom continues

Noah Kahan has become the latest artist to headline and programme an all-inclusive destination festival in the Latin American market

By Lisa Henderson on 18 Jul 2025

Out of the Blue Festival 2025


Noah Kahan is set to programme next year’s Out of the Blue Festival, the latest addition to a growing number of artist-curated events in Mexico.

The American singer-songwriter will curate and co-headline the third edition of Out of the Blue Festival, having topped the bill at the previous two editions.

Mumford & Sons and Caamp will co-headline the 8–11 January 2026 event in Riviera Cancún, with additional performances from Role Model, flipturn, Gigi Perez, Sam Barber, Leif Vollebekk, Goldford and Cassandra Coleman.

Artists will perform across custom beachfront stages, late-night venues, and poolside settings throughout Moon Palace Resort, according to the announcement.

Packages for the festival, organised by luxury destination events firm Playa Luna Presents, range from $762.50 to $1192.50.

Mexico has become an increasingly popular destination for artist-curated, all-inclusive events

Mexico has become an increasingly popular destination for artist-curated, all-inclusive events. This year, American jam band Goose launched their own destination festival Viva El Gonzo, while former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson imported his Away From Home Festival.

Returning artist-curated events in 2025 were led by Luke Bryan, Phish, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and Bobby Weir and produced by Playa Luna Presents.

DJ duo Anyma and Mrak were also slated to bring Afterlife Festival to the market this year, and rock band O.A.R., C3 Presents and Playa Luna Presents were due to launch Oceans Calling in Mexico last year – both were ultimately called off.

Malta has also proven to be a hotspot for such events, with acts such as Take That, Bring Me The Horizon and Liam Gallagher headlining and curating events on the Mediterranean archipelago.

Earlier this month, it was announced that metalcore band Parkway Drive will launch their own touring festival in their native Australia.

Visting 11 locations next February and March, the festival will feature additional performances from The Amity Affliction, Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Story Of The Year.

 

