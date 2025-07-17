Movers & Shakers: Ticketmaster, MVT, LIVE, Friendly Fire

New appointments and promotions for Diego Burgos, Sammy Andrews, Adem Holness, Helen McGee, David Jones, John Cornwell and Rens Peters

Ticketmaster Colombia

Diego Burgos has been announced as the managing director of Ticketmaster Colombia, which launched earlier this month after its acquisition of ticketing platform La Tiquetera.

Burgos will be responsible for strengthening the integration between the two companies, as well as the relationship and strategic alliances with promoters.

With 15 years of experience in the music, technology, and entertainment sectors in Latin America, Burgos previously spearheaded the launch of Amazon Music in Colombia and managed operations in markets like Argentina and Chile. He has also worked at companies like Deezer and has been involved in the production of large-scale international events.

Burgos’s arrival coincides with an internal reorganisation within the company, which sees Andrés Fierro become manager of operations.

Music Venue Trust

Music Venue Trust (MVT), the UK charity for grassroots music venues (GMVs), has announced four new members to its Board of Trustees.

Adrian Norman (founder and CEO of Ocean Music and Treasurer of MVT), Helen McGee (head of venues, Ghostwriter Consultancy & Events), Richard Perry (recently retired partner in an international law firm) and Sammy Andrews (CEO & Founder, Deviate Digital) have been appointed.

They join existing trustees Bonita McKinney, Phyllis Belezos, Scott Taylforth, Chris Prosser, Simon Hilton, Sarah Thirtle, Jason Dormon, and Jeremy Pritchard.

LIVE

UK trade body LIVE (Live Music Industry Venues & Entertainment) has also appointed new trustees for its LIVE Trust, a charity designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium tours to support the grassroots ecosystem.

The eight new trustees are Adem Holness (head of music at SXSW London), David Jones (ex-founding director of Serious & co-founder, EFG London Jazz Festival), David Laing (ex-head of Arts, Music and Cultural Venues, Glasgow Life) and Estelle Wilkinson (artist manager).

Also joining are John Cornwell (promoter and director, SJM Concerts), Simon Rix (performing artist with Kaiser Chiefs), Victoria Smith (finance director and shareholder, Ghostwriter Consultancy & Events) and Wendy Smith (Creative Director at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music and performing artist).

Three founding trustees already in situ are James Ainscough (Royal Albert Hall), Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 Music and the current LIVE Chair), and Kirsty McShannon (founder & CEO of Azorra).

In addition, Kirsty McShannon was elected Chair of Trustees at the board’s first in-person meeting, which took place at The Royal Albert Hall this week.

Friendly Fire

Dutch promoter Friendly Fire has promoted Rens Peters to senior booking agent and promoter. He joined the Amsterdam booking agency seven years ago as a manager of Big2 and booker in Friendly Fire’s Dutch department. His roster includes Luna, Kevin, Mula B, and Roxy Dekker.

