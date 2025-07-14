Movers & Shakers: Colours, eBilet, Arcade Talent

The latest round-up of moves includes a major decision from Zlata Holušová, Bartosz Troński's elevation, and Simon Dunmore's new role

After nearly 25 years at the helm, Colours of Ostrava co-founder and artistic director Zlata Holušová will step down from her role following this year’s edition.

She will be succeeded by music director Filip Košťálek. A 2024 New Boss, Košťálek has risen through the ranks over the past decade, serving in production, booking, and programming roles since joining the festival team in 2015. Last year, he hailed Holušová’s work in building the festival to IQ.

“Twenty-three years ago, she founded the festival in a city whose cultural and social conditions did not suggest the potential for one of the best international music festivals in Europe at all.

“She created this festival from scratch based on non-mainstream genres with a desire to discover new artists from all around the world. I think this desire, not to be shallow and fully absorbed by the mainstream despite the size of the event and to try to go to the heart of the music and ideas, is very inspiring.”

Earlier this year, Košťálek was named to Forbes Czech Republic’s 30 Under 30 list and won the New Kid On The Block at the European Festival Awards.

The announcement comes ahead of the 22nd edition of the biggest international music festival in Czechia, which runs this week from 16-19 July, and will feature the likes of Sting, Iggy Pop, Justice, Snow Patrol, and The Chainsmokers.

“This company has been my professional home from the very beginning, and I’m proud to lead a team that I deeply believe in”

In Poland, Bartosz Troński has been appointed CEO of eBilet, the largest ticketing service in the country.

Widely recognised as one of Poland’s leading ticketing experts, Troński has held several roles since joining the company in 2014, most recently serving as vice president and a member of the management board.

“Becoming CEO of eBilet is a tremendous honour and a personal milestone,” Troński says. “This company has been my professional home from the very beginning, and I’m proud to lead a team that I deeply believe in. It’s the people behind eBilet — passionate, talented and relentlessly committed — who make this organisation truly exceptional.

“Over the next few years, my ambition is to transform eBilet into Poland’s largest destination for live entertainment — a space offering the widest range of events across all categories, inspiring people to get out and experience more. I want eBilet to be close to fans — from the very first click (and even before) to the lasting memories after the show.”

Assuming the role on 1 August, he will succeed Jakub Jasiński, who is stepping down from the role to take parental leave.

Recently, eBilet played a central role in several record-breaking events, including Dawid Podsiadło’s stadium tour and Taylor Swift’s three 2024 Eras Tour shows in Warsaw. A major player in the Polish live events ecosystem, the platform was acquired by Allegro Group, the leading e-commerce platform in Central and Eastern Europe, in 2019.

“eBilet continues to grow as the go-to platform for the country’s biggest cultural events — thanks in large part to strong, dedicated leaders like Bartek,” says Grzegorz Czapski, chief business accelerators officer at Allegro. “I have full confidence that under his leadership, eBilet will become the number one ticketing choice for fans of music, theatre and sport alike.”

“The electronic music sector continues to thrive, and the associated growth makes this an exciting proposition”

Independent agency Arcade Talent has appointed Simon Dunmore as its new head of artist development, in a new role poised to expand the UK-based agency’s strategic offerings.

Dunmore steps into the role at the electronic-focused agency with 30 years of leadership experience, including founding Defected Records and Glitterbox. His appointment reflects Arcade’s commitment to offering holistic support to its growing roster.

“Collaborating with Arcade presents the perfect opportunity for me to work directly with, and offer guidance to, artists I know and respect in the live arena. As head of artist development, my role will be to give strategic advice and direction to artists, as well as Arcade’s overall long-term strategy,” says the DJ, A&R, tastemaker and promoter.

“The electronic music sector continues to thrive, and the associated growth within the live arena makes this an exciting proposition for me personally, one which I am eager to immerse myself in,” Dunmore adds.

Founded in 2018 by Dave Alcock, Arcade Talent is an artist-first agency representing a global roster of electronic music talent with roots in house, disco, and underground club culture, including berlioz, Louie Vega, Masters At Work, Kerri Chandler, David Morales, Mr. G, and Kirollus.

“The wealth of knowledge and experience that he has in areas surrounding our core business will really add to the medium and long-term strategies we plan for our clients and agency,” Alcock says. “We pride ourselves on being an agency that puts its clients’ interests first, and Simon’s appointment expands on this commitment to nurture and support our artists’ continued growth.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.