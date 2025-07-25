Royal Albert Hall CEO outlines three-point pursuit

James Ainscough shares the London venue's mission after it became the first arena to commit to the LIVE Trust's £1 grassroots ticket levy

Royal Albert Hall chief James Ainscough has outlined the London venue’s three-point pursuit after it became the first arena to commit to the LIVE Trust’s scheme to support the UK grassroots circuit.

All commercial rock and pop concerts at the Hall going on sale after 1 October will carry a £1 contribution per ticket, raising an estimated £300,000 per year for the charity – supporting venues, promoters, festivals and artists.

Launched in January, the funding initiative is designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium shows with a capacity of over 5,000 to strengthen the grassroots ecosystem across the UK.

Ainscough, who is a founding trustee of the voluntary scheme, tells IQ: “The Royal Albert Hall has a long history of supporting good causes, so we’re simply trying to stick to our own ethos and approach. We’ve got a small venue ourselves called the Elgar Room, which is a 200-cap side room in the building, and we use it to support emerging talent and host genres of music that wouldn’t otherwise sell 6,000 tickets in the main auditorium.

“We know what it’s like for struggling artists to find audiences to build their careers and we’ve seen all the stats out there about how tough it is right across the grassroots sector.”

Data from LIVE members shows that there were 125 grassroots venue closures in 2023, 78 festival cancellations in 2024, and a 50% decline in tour dates over the last three decades.

“We think this is a sensible thing to make sure the grassroots thrives, so that the Royal Albert Hall can thrive in the future as well”

“There are festivals closing and collapsing, and grassroots venues are struggling financially – you see closures left, right centre – and so that’s not a separate world,” says Ainscough. “The grassroots is the place where emerging talent learns its craft both on and off the stage. It’s where communities and scenes are born, and it feeds places like the Royal Albert Hall. So we’re not just doing the right thing, or being philanthropic, we think this is a sensible thing to make sure the grassroots thrives, so that the Hall can thrive in the future as well.”

Ainscough was formerly with the Royal Albert Hall from January 2008 to December 2017, initially as director of finance and administration and then as COO. He returned as chief executive in 2023 following a spell as CEO of charity Help Musicians.

Setting out his vision for the venue, he says: “We’re trying to achieve three things. Point one, is to expand the array of genres on our stage so everybody in the UK feels that the Royal Albert Hall has something for them. We want to have our doors as wide open as we did in the 1960s when we had early gigs by The Beatles, the Stones, The Yardbirds, Cream, Pink Floyd. We want to make sure the door’s wide open to a full array of artists and a full array of audiences.

“Point two of the mission is to keep developing the building. Obviously, we’re not going to change the look and feel too much, it’d be horrific if you came here and found it completely different, but we want to make sure the building works for everyone. It needs to improve on accessibility, on sustainability. It can better tell its story, and it can do more to welcome people and give them the time of their life when they’re here.

“And then the third thing, which I guess chimes with this £1 grassroots contribution, is we’re really keen for the Royal Albert Hall be seen as a proper force for good, both in the music industry and across the country at large.”

“There’s been lots of times when the Royal Albert Hall has been on the right side of history and we’re looking for more opportunities to do that”

He continues: “In the 1910s, I think we hosted more suffragette rallies than any other public building in the UK. Certainly, when they got their first concessions in 1918, they had their party here to celebrate and Emmeline Pankhurst referred to the Royal Albert Hall as her ‘Temple of Liberty’.

“There’s been lots of times when the Royal Albert Hall has been on the right side of history and we’re looking for more opportunities to do that, both locally in the work that we do, and also every now and then by sticking our heads above the parapet and just doing the right thing.”

Artists including Pulp, Diana Ross, Mumford and Sons, Enter Shikari and Hans Zimmer have previously pledged ticket contributions from their UK tours to the LIVE Trust, which announced in the spring that it had passed £500,000 (€587k) in pledges. Fan-to-fan ticket exchange Tixel has also signed up to the scheme.

Creative industries minister Chris Bryant welcomed the Hall’s commitment and is encouraging the rest of the industry to “follow suit”.

“This £1 grassroots contribution is one of those moments where, if the Royal Albert Hall doesn’t do it, why should anybody else?” says Ainscough. “We’re not telling anyone else to do it, but we’re hoping that once they see the Royal Albert Hall doing it, they’ll realise that it is an industry-wide thing – and it would be great for them to all sing that particular song.”

“We’re going to make sure that every single person fancies at least one night at the Royal Albert Hall each year”

The Royal Albert Hall, which is currently hosting the 2025 season of the world’s largest classical music festival, the BBC Proms, announced orchestral music pioneers Rushil Ranjan and Abi Sampa as its new associate artists earlier this year.

The venue’s autumn schedule includes the first international iteration of country music institution The Grand Ole Opry, plus concerts by the likes of Westlife, Queens of the Stone Age, Inhaler, Wet Leg, Cliff Richard, Agnes Obel and three nights of Sigur Rós performing with London Contemporary Orchestra.

“Very recently, we had J Hus and last year we had Dua Lipa doing a televised show,” says Ainscough. “We’ve had Raye, Loyle Carner and Cleo Sol. Whatever the genre, age, ethnicity or anything else of the artist, we want to make sure everybody feels we’ve got something for them. We’re not going to have less classical music, or fewer legends, there’s room for everyone here. We’re going to make sure that every single person fancies at least one night at the Royal Albert Hall each year.”

