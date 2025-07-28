x

news

Scrapped 45,000-cap UK festival ‘based on lies’

A BBC investigation has uncovered the story behind Monmouth Rising, which was billed as Wales' biggest music festival

By IQ on 28 Jul 2025

A three-day event billed as Wales’ biggest music festival has been exposed as “make-believe” by a BBC investigation.

The 45,000-cap Monmouth Rising was purportedly set to take place at Monmouthshire Showground in the Wye Valley in late August this year, but was cancelled in March.

The plans were unveiled at the start of 2025 by convicted fraudster James Kenny of Rebellion Live, with the promoter said to boast experience “from the Pop-Up Hotel at Glastonbury to global hospitality ventures and film productions”.

Kenny, who claimed an economic impact assessment from the Welsh government showed the event would bring £28.9 million (€33.3m) to the area, outlined his vision at a meeting of Monmouth Town Council on 10 February.

According to the minutes of the meeting, “Examples were provided of hydrogen powered vehicles, free bus transport to reduce private vehicle usage and no amplified sound after 11pm to mitigate noise pollution were cited.

“A site plan was provided to illustrate the proposals for the festival whilst acknowledging that the plan was subject to change, but offering to make a link available to a site plan for the public to access.”

A number of people Kenny claimed to have spoken to about investing in the event said they had never heard of him

Nevertheless, the following month it was announced the event would need to relocate to a smaller site due to an “unexpected issue around land”. The plans were then shelved completely the following week, with Kenny saying it was “no longer viable”.

However, the new BBC report concludes the festival was “based on lies”, with some employees and contractors coming forward to say they had not been paid for their work, and many traders saying they were yet to get their deposits back. In addition, a number of people Kenny claimed to have spoken to about investing in the event said they had never heard of him.

Moreover, Monmouthshire Council said Kenny had only ever met once with them and BBC Wales was told only 24 people had bought tickets for the festival and “all were refunded because their payments had been held by the ticketing company”

Kenny, who was convicted of two counts of fraud in 2008, insisted to the BBC that he intended for Monmouth Rising to go ahead and said he had spent a year working on the event. He added that he was “truly sorry” to those who lost money.

In a statement, he said his “sole motivation” was to create something meaningful, but that the festival collapsed when it became clear he wouldn’t be able to get permission for an event of such a size at Monmouth Showground. He indicated he did pay some employees, adding that those who lost money could contact him directly, and promised those affected: “I will repay you.”

 

