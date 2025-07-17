Springsteen tour sells 4.9m tickets, earns $700m+

The two and a half year 2023-25 Tour, which closed in Italy earlier this month, is comfortably the highest-grossing of the Boss' career

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023-25 Tour is officially the highest-grossing of their career after earning US$730 million (€630m) at the box office.

The near two and a half year run of North America and Europe, which opened in the US in Tampa, Florida, in February 2023 and closed at Milan’s San Siro Stadium in Italy on 3 July, racked up 4.9 million ticket sales according to Billboard Boxscore.

The average ticket price for the 129-show outing – the longest tour of the band’s career – was $149.30, equating to a gross of $5.7m, on average, per gig.

The tour was also Pollstar‘s fifth highest-grossing of 2024 with $251.3m, trailing only Taylor Swift, Coldplay, P!nk and Luis Miguel.

The 2025 leg, meanwhile, was a wholly European affair, beginning in the UK with three nights indoors at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. It also visited France, Germany, Czechia and Spain.

The $729.7m haul, which makes it one of the top ten grossing tours of all time, is more than double that of Springsteen’s second biggest earner – 2012/13’s 125-date Wrecking Ball World Tour, which garnered $347m.

