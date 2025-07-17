x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Springsteen tour sells 4.9m tickets, earns $700m+

The two and a half year 2023-25 Tour, which closed in Italy earlier this month, is comfortably the highest-grossing of the Boss' career

By James Hanley on 17 Jul 2025

Bruce Springsteen


image © Rob DeMartin

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023-25 Tour is officially the highest-grossing of their career after earning US$730 million (€630m) at the box office.

The near two and a half year run of North America and Europe, which opened in the US in Tampa, Florida, in February 2023 and closed at Milan’s San Siro Stadium in Italy on 3 July, racked up 4.9 million ticket sales according to Billboard Boxscore.

The average ticket price for the 129-show outing – the longest tour of the band’s career – was $149.30, equating to a gross of $5.7m, on average, per gig.

The $729.7m haul makes the 2023-25 Tour one of the top ten highest-grossing of all time

The tour was also Pollstar‘s fifth highest-grossing of 2024 with $251.3m, trailing only Taylor Swift, Coldplay, P!nk and Luis Miguel.

The 2025 leg, meanwhile, was a wholly European affair, beginning in the UK with three nights indoors at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. It also visited France, Germany, Czechia and Spain.

The $729.7m haul, which makes it one of the top ten grossing tours of all time, is more than double that of Springsteen’s second biggest earner – 2012/13’s 125-date Wrecking Ball World Tour, which garnered $347m.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|27 Mar 2025

K3 reunion sells 300,000 tickets in six hours

Initially five concerts were planned but now the popular Flemish girl group will deliver at least 14 shows in Belgium and the Netherlands

Promoters received emails about booking Justin Timberlake purporting to come from John Giddings
News|11 Apr 2025

Justin Timberlake sells 55,000 tickets in Georgia

"This will be more than a concert, it will be a cultural event for Georgia and its surrounding countries"

News|18 Jun 2025

Spanish duo sell 350k tickets for reunion tour

Rock group El Último de la Fila have sold out stadiums across Spain for their first outing in 25 years

News|03 Feb 2025

All aboard: ILMC 37 sells out

Meanwhile, passes are still available for Futures Forum, Touring Entertainment LIVE, and the Green Events & Innovations Conference

BTS
News|28 May 2025

HYBE sells SM Entertainment stake to Tencent Music

The Chinese music streaming company is expected to become the second-biggest shareholder in Seoul-based K-pop agency SM

Trending Stories

news|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

news|14 Jul 2025

Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun settle tour dispute

news|16 Jul 2025

Wasserman on Lewis Capaldi’s emotional return

news|15 Jul 2025

‘A huge win’: Splash! festival on Doechii coup

news|14 Jul 2025

IAG: ‘The global market is much smaller today’

news|14 Jul 2025

BST Hyde Park 2025 caps ‘historic year for London’

news|16 Jul 2025

Ye fans demand refunds after chaotic Shanghai gig

feature|15 Jul 2025

Greener, leaner, smarter: The future of venues

news|17 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

news|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|27 Mar 2025

K3 reunion sells 300,000 tickets in six hours

Initially five concerts were planned but now the popular Flemish girl group will deliver at least 14 shows in Belgium and the Netherlands

Promoters received emails about booking Justin Timberlake purporting to come from John Giddings
News|11 Apr 2025

Justin Timberlake sells 55,000 tickets in Georgia

"This will be more than a concert, it will be a cultural event for Georgia and its surrounding countries"

News|18 Jun 2025

Spanish duo sell 350k tickets for reunion tour

Rock group El Último de la Fila have sold out stadiums across Spain for their first outing in 25 years

News|03 Feb 2025

All aboard: ILMC 37 sells out

Meanwhile, passes are still available for Futures Forum, Touring Entertainment LIVE, and the Green Events & Innovations Conference

BTS
News|28 May 2025

HYBE sells SM Entertainment stake to Tencent Music

The Chinese music streaming company is expected to become the second-biggest shareholder in Seoul-based K-pop agency SM

IQ Jobs Board

Building Safety OfficerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKPart Time£25.93/hr + Benefits

Head of PromotionsThe Columbo Group

London, UKFull Time£65K - £75K

Assistant Production ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£33K - £36K + Benefits

Junior Project CoordinatorER Productions

Kent, UKFull Time£25K + DOE