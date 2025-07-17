Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

Organisers have come up with a Plan B to enable the electronic music spectacular to proceed following the dramatic scenes

Organisers of Tomorrowland Belgium have devised a back-up plan that will allow the electronic music festival to go ahead despite its main stage being “severely damaged” in a huge fire.

The 70,000-cap event is due to run from 18-20 & 25-27 July, headlined by DJs such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta.

But dramatic footage circulated yesterday (16 July) evening showing the “Orbyz” stage ablaze at the festival site in Boom, Antwerp, less than 48 hours before the 2025 edition was due to get underway. No one was injured and no other parts of the festival site were impacted by the incident, the cause of which has not yet been established.

Spokesperson Debby Willemsen told reporters the show would go on “albeit without the main stage”, and the festival welcomed visitors to its DreamVille campsite as scheduled this morning ahead of tomorrow’s opening day. Global Journey travel package activities in Brussels and Antwerp also proceeded as planned.

Tomorrowland’s latest update, published this evening, reads: “We are still devastated, but the support we’re receiving from all over the world and the energy and joy of the visitors at DreamVille today are truly heartwarming.

“Meanwhile, hundreds of people are working tirelessly at the main stage area to ensure we can open the gates tomorrow. It’s a race against time, but we’re doing this together with the best and most amazing people in the world.”

The team are currently exploring “two possible scenarios” for Friday, and expect to have more clarity by tomorrow morning.

“If the main stage area can be secured and a new setup completed, the festival grounds will open as planned for all visitors and all ticket types,” adds the statement. “If we are unable to open at full visitor capacity, DreamVille and the festival grounds will function as two separate areas on Friday to ensure the safety of all guests.

“In this case, the Gathering Stage at DreamVille will host the main stage artists originally scheduled for Friday. DreamVille visitors will not be able to access the festival grounds. The festival grounds, without the main stage, will be open to all other visitors.”

In both scenarios, the doors will open at 2pm rather than noon.

“Even in these challenging times, we will be able to offer a programme for all visitors and ticket types,” concludes the statement. “Starting Saturday, we expect the full festival grounds to be open to all visitors and all ticket types from noon onwards. We will unite.”

