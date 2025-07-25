Tour news: Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Biffy Clyro

We Are Scientists, Tom Morello and Zac Brown Band have also announced concerts and tours for late 2025 and early 2026

Chappell Roan has announced a new string of US live dates this autumn in New York, Los Angeles and Kansas City, Missouri.

The Live Nation-produced run includes a four-night takeover at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, on 20th, 21-24 September, a two-night stand in Kansas City at the Museum and Memorial Park on 3–4 October, and wrapping with two nights at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on 10–11 October.

The Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things outing is Roan’s first headline dates since her breakout Midwest Princess Tour in 2024.

More recently, the 27-year-old headlined Primavera in Barcelona and is set to headline Reading & Leeds Festivals and Edinburgh Summer Sessions, along with appearances at Øya Festival, Way Out West, Pukkelpop and more.

The American singer-songwriter is represented by Wasserman Music worldwide, with Kiely Mosiman and Jackie Nalpant taking care of North and South America, and Adele Slater and Anna Bewers for the rest of the world.

Reneé Rapp has also announced her biggest headline European tour to date

her biggest headline European tour to date.

The Live Nation-produced outing runs from 11 March to 19 March 2026 and comprises seven dates on the continent, including Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s OVO Arena, Wembley. Other stops include Belgium, Netherlands, France and Germany.

Last month, Rapp announced her Bite Me North American headlining tour, which kicks off 23 September in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 16-city run includes major arena plays at venues across the country, including Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old is represented worldwide by Ben Totis, Dvora Englefield and Lucy Dickins at WME.

Biffy Clyro, meanwhile, has announced a European tour including a fully-fledged arena run in the UK and Ireland for 2026.

Kicking off at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 9 January 2026, the UK and Ireland outing will visit Dublin, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, before closing with a hometown performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Joining them on the run will be special guests Soft Play and The Armed.

The trio will then travel onwards to mainland Europe, where the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and more countries are on the itinerary.

The band is represented by ITB’s Steve Zapp worldwide, excluding North America, where WME’s Ron Opaleski is their agent.

Elsewhere, We Are Scientists have announced three special UK shows this October, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album With Love & Squalor.

The band will be playing the album in full at Glasgow’s SWG3 TV Studio (15 October), Manchester’s New Century Hall (17 October) and London’s Roundhouse (18 October). They will be joined at all three shows by special guest Andy Burrows.

Fellow rocker Tom Morello has announced a series of fall North American dates concentrated on the East Coast.

The new electric full band shows, booked as Tom Morello & Friends, are scheduled following a run of performances described as A Night of Stories & Music.

The new dates begin 13 November at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. Stops include the Lincoln Theatre in D.C., Paradise Rock Club in Boston, Warsaw in Brooklyn, Irving Plaza in New York, The Music Box at The Borgata Atlantic City and Great Cedar Showroom in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Morello’s dates in the US are booked by CAA’s Jared Martin and in Canada by The Feldman Agency’s Tom Kemp.

Zac Brown Band have announced two additional shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas on 9 and 10 January as part of their limited engagement.

The American country music band will also perform at the 20,000-capacity venue on the 5,6,12,13 December.

