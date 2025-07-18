Ultimo sells out Italy’s biggest-ever concert

Promoted by Vivo Concerti, the singer-songwriter will perform to a record 250k crowd in his home city of Rome next July

Italian pop star Ultimo is set to play the country’s largest-ever ticketed concert next summer after selling 250,000 tickets in just three hours for the one-off show.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter, whose real name is Niccolò Moriconi, will headline the recently-opened Tor Vergata in his home city of Rome on 4 July 2026. Tickets were priced €49-99, with the first 200,000 snapped up within an hour.

The show is being promoted by CTS Eventim’s Vivo Concerti and will break the record currently held by veteran domestic star Vasco Rossi, who drew 225,000 fans to Modena Park in 2017.

Offering his congratulations, 73-year-old Rossi said: “Every record is made to be broken. Make way for the young. I love you, Niccolò,” to which Ultimo responded: “You can’t beat the unbeatable. I love you too, Vasco.”

Ultimo announced the Tor Vergata show on stage this week at Rome’s Olympic Stadium, which marked the singer’s tenth headline show at the venue in just six years. He has played 42 stadium concerts overall, selling two million tickets in his career so far, and will wrap up his current nine-date Italian tour, which sold out seven months ahead of time, with stops at Bari’s Stadio San Nicola (18 July) and Stadio San Filippo in Messina (23 July).

“Many of today’s arena and stadium artists started their journey with us, and we take pride in growing alongside them and building lasting relationships”

Italy boasts a huge domestic artist scene, with Italian releases claiming 84% of the country’s Top 100 album chart last year according to recorded music industry association FIMI. Other homegrown stadium headliners include Lazza, Sfera Ebbasta, Elodie and Gazzelle.

“Vivo Concerti remains a top choice for emerging acts thanks to our track record of nurturing talent and creating career-defining moments,” Vivo Concerti CEO Clemente Zard recently told IQ. “Many of today’s arena and stadium artists started their journey with us, and we take pride in growing alongside them and building lasting relationships.

“The competition is definitely heating up as more emerging artists enter the live industry. International players are also showing increased interest in the Italian market, driving local companies to innovate and stay competitive.”

Speaking to IQ earlier this year, Live Nation Italy president Roberto De Luca said the company had more than 50 stadium or open-air concerts booked for this summer – 39 of them with local artists.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.