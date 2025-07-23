Verknipt Arena breaks Guinness World Record

The Dutch hard techno brand staged the biggest laser show in history at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena last weekend

Hard techno brand Verknipt Arena has broken a Guinness World Record for the largest laser show.

The 40,000-cap dance event lit up Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena with more than 1,100 lasers on Saturday night (19 July) to surpass the previous record of 824 lasers set by Dubai Racing Club during the Dubai World Cup closing ceremony in March 2021.

The show, which marked Verknipt’s finale in the venue, featured a 360° stage design and rotating DJ-booth, custom-programmed laser rigging, and a 10-minute world record sequence that was “months in the making”.

“We didn’t just break a world record, we’ve written history,” says a statement by the Verknipt team. “The energy in the Arena was indescribable during the special 10-minute Verknipt Experience show: happiness, excitement, but also deep emotion as we closed this final chapter. This wasn’t just a show, it was a shared moment of connection we’ll carry with us forever.”

The night featured sets from Basswell b2b Onlynumbers, Cloudy b2b Novah, Cynthia Spiering b2b Paul Elstak, Dyen b2b Fantasm and Nico Moreno, as well as exclusive showcases.

Since launching in the Netherlands in 2012, Verknipt has evolved from an underground movement into a major player in the global hard dance scene, hosting more than 20 events annually across 11 countries.

Last year, it hosted the largest hard techno rave ever, selling out Johan Cruijff Arena with 40,000 visitors. Its upcoming events across Europe include multiple editions of its flagship Verknipt Festival and signature All Night Long events, plus the second edition of Verknipt Croatia.

