Ye fans demand refunds after chaotic Shanghai gig

Kanye West’s first Shanghai concert in 17 years ended in controversy after he arrived late and walked off the stage multiple times.

Saturday’s concert was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM but the American rapper didn’t appear until around 8:15 PM — by which point chants of “Refund! Refund!” had already started echoing through parts of the 70,000-capacity Shanghai Stadium.

Ye left the stage several times mid-performance without explanation, returning briefly before exiting again. The concert ultimately ended with the final two songs played over the speakers.

The Shanghai concert was organised by Stellar Amber Group, a local subsidiary that was reportedly established by a Sichuan-based hotel operator less than two months before the event.

The Group issued a public apology the day after the concert, blaming the weather and last-minute equipment adjustments for the failure to deliver “standard visual elements and smoke effects.”

“For this return after 17 years, Ye’s team insisted on prioritising artistic integrity. After urgent adjustments, the show started later to ensure the best experience and avoid disappointing the audience,” the statement read.

“We sincerely thank Ye and his team for performing in the rain and doing their utmost to maintain the full show duration.”

The statement made no mention of refunds. When sales opened on 2 July for the Shanghai concert, the cheapest seats available started at 980 yuan (€117) while floor seats were listed at 2,680 yuan (€321).

This is significantly more expensive than tickets to Ye’s concert in Haikou, China, last September, which ranged between 1,680–2,000 yuan (€201–€239).

That concert generated an estimated 51 million yuan ($7.2 million) in ticket sales and boosted local tourism revenue by more than 370 million yuan, according to government data, and signalled a new era for international artists performing in China.

Despite controversy surrounding the show, Ye himself posted on social media on 14 July: “Thank you to my fans in China and the Chinese government. The energy was amazing. Love all of you forever. Can’t wait till the next show.”

It comes shortly after a Slovakian rap festival that was due to be headlined by Ye was cancelled “due to external pressures”.

