6PM Festival toasts ‘triumphant’ homecoming

The second edition of the music and streetwear festival took place in Frankfurt for the first time with a sold-out crowd

By Lisa Henderson on 11 Aug 2025

6PM Festival, Frankfurt


image © Sebastian Scherer

Organisers of Germany’s 6PM Festival have toasted a ‘triumphant’ homecoming after welcoming 10,000 attendees to last weekend’s edition in Frankfurt.

Named after the hugely popular fashion label 6PM, the music and streetwear festival launched in Berlin last summer in partnership with PRK DreamHaus, FKP Scorpio and TwoSides.

The 2025 edition took place in the hometown of 6PM founder Achraf Ait Bouzalim, attracting 10,000 attendees to the Agora grounds of Messe Frankfurt on 9 August.

“The partnership once again showcased the powerful synergy between music, fashion, and community”

The one-day event, which featured exclusive merchandise from the 6PM label, sold out within five days of going on sale.

International and German rap artists such as Yeat, Luciano, reezy, Zsá Zsá, Lucio101, Sosa La M, Joje, Zackavelli, YC and Thizzy52 appeared at this year’s instalment, presented by Spotify.

Many of these artists are at the forefront of the Deutschrap boom, as reported in IQ’s 2024 Germany market focus.

“The partnership once again showcased the powerful synergy between music, fashion, and community – and the unique cultural impact of events like this,” the promoters said in a joint statement.

The sold-out debut edition of 6PM Festival took place as part of Germany’s IFA Sommergarten – the centrepiece of leading technology and industry trade fair IFA Berlin.

 

News|09 Jul 2025

Helsinki City Festival toasts rapid growth

Having nearly doubled attendance in the first two years of the festival, organisers are bullish about its upward trajectory

News|23 Jun 2025

Southside festival inks new five-year site deal

The annual festival will remain at its long-term home in Neuhausen ob Eck

News|15 Jul 2025

‘A huge win’: Splash! festival on Doechii coup

Promoter Kedist Bezabih discusses the star's ascent to the top of Germany's biggest hip-hop festival and its 26th anniversary edition

News|02 Jul 2025

OpenAir St Gallen toasts Capaldi’s surprise return

Gadget's Christof Huber runs the rule over the 2025 festival and explains how the Scot's secret set was kept under wraps

News|01 Aug 2025

CSB chief toasts ‘amazing’ 25 years in the biz

In an interview with IQ, Kenneth Svoldgaard reflects on his career so far, succeeding his father and taking Elton John to the Faroes

