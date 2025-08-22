Air New Zealand launches ‘Synthony in the Sky’

Air New Zealand is turning the cabin of an Auckland to Sydney flight into a high-altitude concert venue for “inflight celebration” Synthony in the Sky.

The one-off 4 December event will be headlined by a DJ set by Shapeshifter, who will be joined inflight by DJ Dick Johnson as well as special guests at 30,000ft.

One-way tickets went on sale this week for the event, priced NZ$549 (€275), and sold out in just six hours.

Air New Zealand chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien says Flight NZ1331, which will depart Auckland for Australia at 4.20pm, will be a “one-of-a-kind music experience” offering a “completely unique onboard moment – an immersive, high-energy celebration at altitude”.

“We love creating moments our customers will talk about long after they land”

“We love creating moments our customers will talk about long after they land, and Synthony in the Sky is exactly that – an unforgettable, one-off experience,” he says.

Air New Zealand pilot Captain David Elmsly, who is an original founder of the Synthony brand, adds: “Bringing Synthony to life in the air is something I never imagined when we first started out – and now I get to see it take off in a whole new way.

“It’s a surreal, full-circle moment that combines two of my passions, and I can’t wait to see it come to life on board.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.