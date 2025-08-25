Artists pull out of UK fest after Palestine flag row

Several artists boycotted the UK’s Victorious Festival after The Mary Wallopers’ set was halted after they unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage and said “Free Palestine and fuck Israel.”

The Irish folk group’s performance at the Portsmouth festival on Friday (22 August) was ended halfway through their first song, with the Superstruct Entertainment-backed 80,000-cap festival initially saying the set was cut short because they band had used “a chant which is widely understood to have a discriminatory context”.

However, the group said they “completely reject Victorious’ portrayal of [the] events” and released video footage that appeared to contradict organisers’ claims.

“The festival have released a misleading statement to the press claiming they cut our sound because of a discriminatory chant and not the band’s call to Free Palestine,” said The Mary Wallopers. “Our video clearly shows a Victorious crew member coming on stage, interfering with our show, removing the flag from the stage and then the sound being cut following a chant of ‘Free Palestine’. The same crew member is later heard in the video saying ‘you aren’t playing until the flag is removed’.”

The Last Dinner Party subsequently pulled out of the festival, which ran from 22-24 August, headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Kings of Leon, saying they were “outraged by the decision to made to silence The Mary Wallopers”.

“As a band, we cannot cosign political censorship and will therefore be boycotting the festival,” they added.

Cliffords and The Academic also cancelled their appearances at the event in protest.

Victorious has since put out a new statement, saying it “didn’t handle the explanation of our policies sensitively or far enough in advance”.

“We are in the business of putting on great shows, not cutting them off and this is the last thing we wanted, for the band, their fans and ourselves,” reads the statement. “We didn’t handle the explanation of our policies sensitively or far enough in advance to allow a sensible conclusion to be reached. This put the band and our own team in a difficult situation which never should have arisen. We would like to sincerely apologise to all involved.

“We absolutely support the right of artists to freely express their views from the stage, within the law and the inclusive nature of the event. Our policy of not allowing flags of any kind, which has been in place for many years for wider event management and safety reasons, is not meant to compromise that right.”

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire’s Lost Village, which took place from 21-24 August, became the latest Superstruct-owned festival to be hit by artist withdrawals in the run-up to the event over its parent company’s ties to KKR. The global investment firm acquired Superstruct in June last year, but has been fiercely criticised for its investment in Israeli tech and data companies, as well as reported connections to weapons manufacturers and defence contractors.

A number of events, including Lost Village, have previously attempted to distance themselves from KKR, whole Superstruct moved to clarify that income from its events remain “entirely” within its business.

