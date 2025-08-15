x

news

BookMyShow rolls out Live Events Passport

In partnership with RuPay, the India-based entertainment giant is offering exclusive benefits to events like Lollapalooza India and Sunburn

By Hanna Ellington on 15 Aug 2025

Lollapalooza India

India’s BookMyShow is launching a Live Events Passport to offer patrons exclusive access to concerts and events like Lollapalooza India, Sunburn, and Bandland.

In a year-long partnership with RuPay, a global card payment network by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the promoting and ticketing giant will give cardholders exclusive benefits, both online and on-site.

Perks include early pre-sale access, merchandise bonuses, fast-lane entry, dedicated lounge spaces, and VIP experiences at BookMyShow’s portfolio of events.

“Live entertainment in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation as audiences increasingly seek experiences that are not only entertaining but also personalised, immersive and value-driven,” a BookMyShow spokesperson said.

“Our partnership with RuPay marks a significant step in re-imagining access and engagement for today’s culture-forward consumer ensuring that the joy of entertainment goes beyond mere attendance to becoming something truly experiential, memorable and valued.”

“We are building deeper engagement with our users by connecting with what resonates to them”

Pinpointed events include the third edition of Lollapalooza India next year, “Asia’s largest music festival” Sunburn in December, and Bangalore’s rock-focused festival Bandland in November.

Through its promoting arm, BookMyShow was also recently involved in Coldplay’s historic duo of shows at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which saw them play to more than 222,000 fans, and Ed Sheeran’s six-city run across the country earlier this year.

The strategic, digital-focused partnership is a reflection of a changing demographic across India, as more than 66% of the population is under the age of 35.

“Entertainment and cultural experiences are a growing area of interest, especially for younger, digital-first users. We are building deeper engagement with our users by connecting with what resonates to them,” said an NPCI spokesperson.

This effort follows a similar collaboration between Mastercard and live event company EVA Live for over 20 performances later this year, including Smashing Pumpkins’ Indian debut in Bangalore and Mumbai and a Mumbai show from Enrique Iglesias.

 

Read More Like This

News|10 Mar 2025

India’s concert touring scene poised to ‘explode’

Leading executives say the country is on the verge of a major breakthrough as a must-play destination for global artists

News|24 Mar 2025

Spotify rolls out Concerts Near You playlist

The feature, which includes full event details and ticket links, is updated on Wednesdays with 30 songs from acts performing shows nearby

News|09 Apr 2025

Travis Scott sees ‘instant’ sellouts in new markets

Live Nation has reported "unprecedented demand" for the rapper's stadium shows in India, China and Korea

News|01 May 2025

India gets $75m boost from Coldplay’s mega gigs

"Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres shows in Ahmedabad marked a watershed moment in India’s entertainment economy"

News|28 May 2025

Inside India’s booming music market: Part 2

In the second part of the India market report, IQ assesses the development of the country's festival and venue markets

