Dutch hip-hop fest debuts ‘pay what you can’ model

A growing number of events in the Netherlands are trialling new pricing models amid financial challenges

Hip-hop festival Het Moment has become the latest Dutch event to float a new payment model amid financial challenges.

The Tilburg-based one-dayer, which launched in 2023, has introduced a ‘pay-what-you-want’ pricing structure for the 2026 edition.

It comes after this year’s instalment, which cost €35 to attend, was supplemented by “personal investment” from the organisers.

For 2026, visitors can choose whether they want to pay €39.50, €44.50, €49.50, €54.50 or €59.50 for a ticket based on “how much you can/want to support” the festival.

“Festivals with a similar format sometimes charge double. But that doesn’t suit our target audience,” says co-organiser Dirk Stolk.

“This way, no one will be left out. But we hope that diehard fans will buy a more expensive ticket to support the festival. The choice is up to the visitor.”

It was recently revealed that at least 50 festivals in the Netherlands have been cancelled in 2025 so far, in another tough year for the Dutch sector.

Last month, long-running Dutch festival Le Guess Who? made a plea for financial donors amid one of its “biggest challenges” yet.

“The situation calls for new forms of public engagement”

The multi-venue festival in Utrecht has introduced four categories of donors (Explorer, Selector, Digger and Collector), with corresponding prices that range between €5 –50 per month and €60–600 per year.

Another stalwart event, Valkhof Festival, requested financial donations to keep the festival free to attend.

The Nijmegen-based event, which has previously hosted acts such as Ben Howard, Black Midi, Fontaines DC and Caribou, cited rising costs and declining sponsorship.

This year, visitors could choose from three levels of support via wristbands priced at €35 (red), €75 (silver), and €200 (gold).

Red wristband holders could get a 20% discount at the bar for a week and free access to the toilets in the city center, silver wristband holders were also entitled to a merchandise item (such as a T-shirt or cap) and an art print from a local artist, and gold wristband holders also gained access to an exclusive BBQ with an open bar.

“The situation calls for new forms of public engagement,” said a spokesperson. “We hope that loyal visitors will support us in keeping the festival accessible and future-proof.”

“In a time when access to culture increasingly depends on financial means, it’s crucial to maintain spaces where everyone is welcome. Free festivals bring people from all walks of life together, often serve as the first platform for emerging talent, and for many young people, they are their first encounter with live music.”

A handful of Dutch festivals launched discounted tickets for 2025 in a bid to keep events accessible for gig-goers on a modest income.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.