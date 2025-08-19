Eric van Eerdenburg bows out in style at Lowlands

In an interview with IQ, the festival director talks making way for the next generation after 25 years at the helm of the Dutch gathering

Lowlands boss Eric van Eerdenburg has toasted his “amazing journey” with the long-running Dutch festival after calling time in his near 25-year stint at the helm.

Van Eerdenburg joined the Mojo Concerts-promoted gathering in 2000 as right-hand man to MD John Mulder, becoming director the following year.

But he announced ahead of time that this year’s edition, held in Biddinghuizen from 15-17 August with acts such as Chappell Roan, Kid Cudi, Queens of the Stone Age, Chase & Status and Fontaines D.C., would be his last in charge – and his team were determined to make sure he bowed out in style.

“It was an amazing edition, the atmosphere was exuberant,” Van Eerdenburg tells IQ. “I did not want too much attention on my departure, but there were surprises that have been kept secret for me. I was dragged onto main stage after the classical orchestra and 35,000 people gave me an overwhelming ovation. For the first time in my life I experienced this in this size. It’s a good thing that I quit, it’s dangerously addictive to receive so much appreciation.”

Moreover, the festival’s newspaper The Daily Paradise– prepared a limited edition in Van Eerdenburg’s honour, featuring testimonials from past and present cohorts (“The testimonials drove me to tears,” he says), and he modelled for the third edition of the Lowlands Nude Calender Project (“Find the picture on my 65th birthday: 8 February 2026”).

“My philosophy for Lowlands has always been that you have to change things before they wear out”

In addition, he lipsynced Ich Bin Wie Du in drag as ‘Erica Lione’ in Lowlands Queer Club, The Adonis, alongside his colleagues.

“We had some more official festivities like the crew party before the festival and on drinks with colleagues, friends and family on the Sunday during the festival,” adds Van Eerdenburg. “They both were very moving.”

The 65,000-cap Lowlands has previously welcomed headliners such as Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Green Day, Beastie Boys, The Killers, Muse and Blink 182. Tickets for this year’s iteration sold out in just 23 minutes, and Van Eerdenburg marvels at the festival’s evolution over the past quarter century.

“It has been an amazing journey,” he says. “If I see pictures of Lowlands 2000 and now 2025, we have been building something unique. It has proven to be very successful – hundreds of thousands of people have had the time of their life here. Their loyalty and the return of love has been amazing and that fills me with pride.

“My philosophy for Lowlands has always been that you have to change things before they wear out. Also when things are successful, change it, kill your darlings in time. Challenge yourself to find something new. Take the risk.”

“We need new young audiences – they are the biggest fans – and new young audiences do not have big wallets”

Moving forward, Van Eerdenburg suggests the biggest challenge for festivals concerns ticket prices. Tickets for this year’s Lowlands were priced €349, up from €325 in 2024.

“We must keep general admission affordable,” he says. “That is very difficult in an environment where nobody in the chain – not agents, not artists, not promoters – seems to take responsibility for our business as a whole. As a festival director, you are on the people’s side. We need new young audiences – they are the biggest fans – and new young audiences do not have big wallets.”

While he admits to mixed emotions regarding his exit, Van Eerdenburg – who is staying on at Mojo as director, new business development – is adamant it is the correct move to go out on top.

“Now it’s my time to bugger off,” he says. “I have to hand it over to the next generation. One side of me is melancholic, the other side is to stand firm behind my decision.”

“The Mojo board gave me the freedom to do whatever the fuck I wanted, and that is what you need when you work on something like this”

Van Eerdenburg will be succeeded at Lowlands by Mojo’s festival project manager Camiel le Rutte, who works across events such as Rolling Loud, Stadspark Live and Warehouse Project Rotterdam.

“He has been my shadow for almost two years,” says Van Eerdenburg. “I have seen him work. I have seen his creative and commercial skills. I have seen him being ambitious to take over and fill the gaps that I left for him on purpose. I trust him 100% to take over.

“The team that was re-formed after Covid is back in full force. They are reliable, creative in all disciplines. They handle the job so well. They are such a big support to build something enormous, complicated and demanding like this. And all with humour and good spirit. My advice to Camiel is to keep this spirit alive – keep a firm eye on what you want to achieve, but use the energy that is in the team, give them freedom and responsibility. Just top down directions are not a path that will bring success.”

He concludes: “I do not want to leave unmentioned the support of the Mojo board, which has been fantastic. They have supported the event throughout my 25 years. They gave me the freedom to do whatever the fuck I wanted, and that is what you need when you work on something like this.”

