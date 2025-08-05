EXIT launches global appeal to secure future

The Save EXIT Freedom crowdfunding campaign aims to ensure the stability of the festival organisation after swansong in Serbia

The team behind EXIT are launching the global crowdfunding campaign to secure the future of the long-running independent festival.

The gathering bid farewell to its Novi Sad home in Serbia last month following its 25th edition, citing “fierce government pressure and complete withdrawal of over €1.5 million in public co-funding and government-controlled sponsorships”.

The move followed the festival’s public support of the current mass student protests in the country. EXIT adds that it also faces “other serious political and security threats aimed at silencing its voice and financially draining it into shutdown”.

“The recent EXIT Festival is of immeasurable importance – a historical moment when one music festival boldly stood up against fierce governmental pressure aimed at silencing our freedom of speech and suppressing our support for Serbia’s brave students,” says EXIT Festival group founder Dušan Kovačević. “We stood stronger than any attempt at state repression and demonstrated that unity, solidarity and love still triumphs over fear, and that art cannot be silenced.

“Through this crowdfunding campaign, we are standing up for the independence of an entire organisation and the people behind it”

In an effort to safeguard its independence and values, the festival has now announced the launch of the Save EXIT Freedom campaign, with the goal of ensuring the immediate stability of the festival organisation and protecting more than 100 permanent jobs. People can donate directly to the organisation or purchase future tickets and digital assets.

“Through this crowdfunding campaign, we are standing up for the independence of an entire organisation and the people behind it,” adds Kovačević. “We strongly believe this is a moment for the music industry to unite, protect one of its own, and demonstrate that collectively it is stronger than any government in the world.

“By defending independence and freedom for EXIT, we defend the freedom of all artists, music professionals, and organisations in the music industry who might face similar pressures anywhere in the world. Because the fight for freedom for one is the fight for freedom for all.”

Last week, Kovačević offered a glimpse into the organisation’s “new era” in an exclusive interview with IQ. Its plans include the first-ever multi-day festival at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

