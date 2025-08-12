Finnish metal festival to set sail for first time

The Hellsinki Metal Festival will take fans to the high seas this year with the festival's first cruise, the Hellsinki Metal Cruise

The Hellsinki Metal Cruise is set to take place from 7-9 November, bringing fans aboard the 2,560-capacity Viking Cinderella ship for two days of music as they voyage between the Finnish capital and Stockholm, Sweden.

“It promises to be a two-night journey full of metal, DJ gigs, artist meetings and the spirit of the Hellsinki Metal Festival – this time on the waves of the Baltic Sea,” organisers shared.

All Things Live, cruise operator Viking Line, and Finnish heavy metal publication Inferno are collaborating on the event.

The lineup boasts international and Finish artists, including The Kovenant, Horna, Barathrum, Omnium Gatherum, Crownshift, Asagraum, Spiritus Mortis, and many others.

The cruise is the latest addition in a growing trend of floating festivals

The inaugural cruise was unveiled following the third-annual Helsinki Metal Fest, which took place from 8-9 August at the capital’s Nordis Live (cap. 3,000).

King Diamond, Fear Factory, Decapitated, Venom, and many others performed at this year’s event.

Tickets for the cruise are on sale now and start at €103 (£89/$120), inclusive of the festival ticket and accommodation.

The cruise is the latest addition in a growing trend of floating festivals, which also includes a five-day Atlantic voyage from Modest Mouse. IQ looks closer at the growing trend here.

