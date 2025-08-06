HYBE concert revenue rockets 31% in record Q2

Tours by acts such as J-Hope, Jin and Hoshi X Woozi contributed to the Korean giant's highest-ever second quarter earnings

HYBE’s concert revenue surged to KRW188.7 billion (€117.1m) – a 31% year-on-year increase – in a record-setting Q2 for the K-pop powerhouse.

A key driver was J-Hope of BTS’ first-ever solo world tour Hope on the Stage, plus Jin of BTS’ #RUNSEOKJIN_EP debut solo run, as well as Hoshi X Woozi of Seventeen’s Warning Tour.

Tours from Tomorrow X Together and Le Sserafim were also cited alongside Enhypen’s Coachella performance and upcoming ten-city tour of the US and Europe, including a stop at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. BoyNextDoor also recently concluded their first solo tour and made their debut performance at Lollapalooza Chicago.

Across all areas, HYBE’s second quarter revenue reached KRW705.6bn (€438.1m), up 10.2% year-on-year and a 41% increase on the previous quarter. The company recorded KRW65.9bn (€40.9m) in operating profit – a 29% and 205% hike year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

The results were powered by “a robust portfolio of artists and successful global activities”. Recorded music reached KRW228.6bn (€141.9m) despite a market-wide decline in physical album sales.

Revenue from indirect involvement of artists, including tour-related official merchandise, IP licensing, content and fan club memberships, accounted for KRW257.8bn (€160m).

Global superfan platform Weverse averaged 10.9 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Q2, reaching an all-time high of 12m MAUs following the return from military service of all BTS members in June. Weverse also saw a 41% jump in total revenue compared to Q1.

Scooter Braun recently stepped back from his role as CEO of HYBE America after four years spearheading the US division of South Korean entertainment giant.

Braun has moved to an executive advisory capacity, serving as director of the board and senior advisor to HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, who founded the company in 2005.

“HYBE America recently restructured to focus on its label businesses,” says the company. “This strategic shift aims to create synergy by integrating operations of HYBE America and Latin America, accelerating global IP expansion under the leadership of Isaac Lee, chairman & CEO of HYBE Americas.

“Meanwhile, HYBE Latin America has been driving strategic expansion by blending Latin music with HYBE’s K-pop methodology. This is already yielding results with two new projects: the top-rated audition program Pase a la Fama, and a new venture Santos Bravos, which is set to launch a new Latin boy band. The company is also expanding its label business by signing top artists, including global icon DY and Latin pop band Morat.”

