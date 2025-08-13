x

Iceland to host ‘rare’ total eclipse music fest

The "once-in-a-lifetime" experience on Iceland's Snæfellsnes Peninsula will feature music, art, space, and wellness programming in 2026

By Hanna Ellington on 13 Aug 2025

Secret Solstice cancelled as Iceland cracks down on Covid-19

Secret Solstice


Iceland’s Snæfellsnes Peninsula will host a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience with the Iceland Eclipse Festival, a music, art, and space gathering aligned with a total solar eclipse.

Set for 12-15 August 2026 in the western village of Hellissandur, the festival will welcome 3,333 attendees to experience a programme featuring international music acts, global innovation leaders, astronauts and scientists.

Acts revealed this week include Meduza³, berlioz, Emilíana Torrini, GusGus, Booka Shade, Vök, Zero 7, Nightmares on Wax, Dave Clarke, Ryan Crosson, and dozens of others, with more to be announced.

The unique festival was co-created by Iceland music and cultural festival Secret Solstice and immersive experiences platform IMXP, with organisers inspired to host a ‘cosmic gathering in the land of fire and ice’.

“As someone who calls this land home, it is incredibly meaningful to return with a project as rare and special as Iceland Eclipse,” says Fred Ólafsson, founder of Secret Solstice.

“This partnership is a chance to co-create something truly memorable for both Icelanders and the global community during one of the most extraordinary celestial events of our time.”

The four-day event is set to begin with a two-minute total eclipse, with a chance for attendees to also see shooting stars

The four-day event is set to begin with a two-minute total eclipse, reportedly one of the longest totalities in the world and the last of its kind for Iceland until 2196. Plus, attendees may also see shooting stars during totality as the eclipse coincides with the Perseids meteor shower.

Apart from music programming, there will be keynotes, panels, hands-on workshops, and interactive labs on topics ranging from space exploration and artificial intelligence to neurotechnology and digital ethics.

Exploration and wellness are also built into the event, with saunas, cold plunges, and nature explorations of glaciers, waterfalls, volcanic beaches, and lava tunnels across the Peninsula and in Iceland’s legendary Snæfellsjökull National Park on offer.

A similar eclipse prompted celebratory gatherings across North America last April, including a special Vampire Weekend show and festivals in Arkansas and Texas, though the latter was cancelled due to severe weather.

 

Billy Joel extends best-ever sold-out run at MSG
News|26 May 2025

Billy Joel wipes schedule after ‘rare’ diagnosis

The 76-year-old had several shows planned throughout the second half of this year, as well as a few at the beginning of 2026

News|05 Mar 2025

FIFA World Cup final to host first half-time show

Coldplay singer Chris Martin and manager Phil Harvey will help pick the acts to perform at the inaugural event in 2026

News|02 Jun 2025

Spanish football stadium to host major concert series

Jennifer López, Il Divo and Manuel Carrasco are among the artists lined up to perform at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium in Cádiz

News|04 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to host debut event in China

Set for Shanghai in November, The Magic of Tomorrowland will also mark the electronic music brand's first-ever indoor show

News|04 Apr 2025

All Things Live Sweden launches country music fest

Swedish-language country event Country På Svenska will launch this summer in collaboration with Club Nuggets

