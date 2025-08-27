Karol G announces residency at Crazy Horse Paris

Colombian star Karol G has announced an eight-show residency at the famous cabaret and strip club, Crazy Horse Paris.

Following in the footsteps of Dita Von Teese, Viktoria Modesta, Violet Chachki, and Lisa from Blackpink, Karol G (real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro) will become the first Latin woman to headline a show at the intimate French venue.

Her 25–28 September residency will comprise a series of “original, show-stopping and specially crafted” acts set to tracks from her new album Tropicoqueta, released in June.

Drawing on Crazy Horse Paris’ iconic visual repertoire, the show is slated to “merge the cabaret’s storied history with the whimsical sounds of merengue, bachata, and mambo, creating a vibrant, sun-soaked celebration of sound and movement”.

“When I first saw the Crazy Horse Paris show, I was completely in awe and fell in love with what I saw on that stage,” says Karol G. “I’m beyond excited to step into this one-of-a-kind world myself. I want to bring that same fearless, body-positive, and confident energy to my performance—the same way I approach my music, especially on my latest album, ‘Tropicoqueta.’ This show is a tribute to all women, and especially to my Latinas, celebrating that we are beautiful exactly as we are, inside and out.”

Andrée Deissenberg, chief creative & brand officer, Crazy Horse Paris Group: “Karol G is an inspiring artist — she knows exactly what she wants and how to achieve it. At the same time, she’s proud of her roots and deeply connected to her fans. She radiates true girl power, and that drew me to her instantly. Latin beats at Crazy Horse Paris are unprecedented in more than 70 years of history — but I didn’t hesitate for a second. Karol’s unique personality made it obvious: she was already Crazy at heart.”

The show’s artistic direction is led by Deissenberg and Mexican artist Arturo Rico, who is responsible for the Ficheraz digital archive, which preserves the legacy of vintage showgirls from Latin America, Caribbean, diaspora and beyond.

Choreography is by Danielle Polanco, the acclaimed American choreographer who has worked with Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and, most recently, directed Karol G’s music video Papasito.

Ahead of the Paris residency, Karol G will headline the halftime show during YouTube’s first exclusive National Football League (NFL) broadcast in São Paulo, Brazil.

The star is represented worldwide by UTA’s Jbeau Lewis, Jules de Lattre, Nigel Meiojas and Toni Wallace, and managed by Raymond Acosta and Noah Assad of Habibi.

