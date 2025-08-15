Karol G to headline YouTube-exclusive NFL broadcast

The Colombian star will perform during the KC Chiefs-LA Chargers matchup in São Paulo, Brazil, for YouTube's first global game broadcast

Colombian star Karol G will headline the halftime show during YouTube’s first exclusive National Football League (NFL) broadcast in São Paulo, Brazil, next month.

The regular season match-up will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers go head-to-head at the 49,000-capacity Corinthians Arena on Friday, 5 September, to kick off the 2025 season, streamed globally by YouTube.

A milestone for the video platform, YouTube’s public broadcast will offer fans a free, accessible way to watch the match and halftime performance. The game will also be broadcast freely on television in the local markets of the participating clubs.

“I’m so excited to be part of YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast, it’s truly an honor and a moment I’m so proud to be part of,” says Karol G. “I’ve watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in São Paulo and fans all around the world.”

Next month’s matchup is the American football league’s second-annual game in São Paulo, as part of its ongoing international series. This year will also see regular-season games at Dublin’s Croke Park (82,300) and Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (84,000), the latter of which has also been eyeing the return of concerts in the venue.

“It’s a statement that the future of live sports and entertainment is global and connected”

“Returning to São Paulo this season is extremely special,” says Tim Tubito, senior director, global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL.

“With our incredible NFL fan base in Brazil and across the world, we worked hand-in-hand with our YouTube partners to tap into the larger Latin Pop music scene with an innovative, global artist.”

In addition to the reggaeton superstar, who has been taking the world by storm, the event will also see local Brazilian star Ana Castela perform the Brazilian national anthem, while American composer and saxophonist Kamasi Washington will perform the US national anthem.

“This broadcast is a landmark moment in our partnership with the NFL, where the worlds of football, music and creators will powerfully collide,” says Angela Courtin, VP of connected TV and creative studio marketing at YouTube.

“From the real-life manifestation of our creator community in São Paulo to a global icon like Karol G taking the stage at halftime, this partnership with the NFL is a testament to our shared vision.

“It’s about more than just a game; it’s a statement that the future of live sports and entertainment is global and connected,” she concludes.

