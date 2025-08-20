LIVE Awards secure three-year headline partnership

UK live event and ticketing firm Skiddle has extended its commitment to the awards, which return to London on 10 December

The LIVE Awards has unveiled a new three-year headline sponsorship deal with UK live event and ticketing platform Skiddle as part of a wider strategic partnership.

The event, which returns to London’s Troxy on Wednesday 10 December, will be attended by over 600 professionals from across the UK live music sector to recognise individuals and organisations who have made a significant impact during the last 12 months.

Nominations for the LIVE Awards 2025, which will be hosted by comedian Tom Ward, are now open. The deadline for submissions is 10 October. Full details on how to nominate can be found here.

“We’re delighted to welcome Skiddle’s return as our headline sponsor for the LIVE Awards,” says LIVE CEO Jon Collins. “As a long-term partner of LIVE, this agreement is not just about one night of celebration – it is a shared commitment to the future of live music. Skiddle’s support across our research, events, and industry engagement will help strengthen our work on behalf of the whole sector.”

The two organisations will work together on a number of initiatives, including research collaboration, LIVE Talks and event activations, with LIVE to join Skiddle in hosting key regional industry events over the three-year term.

“This three-year partnership with LIVE is an exciting step for us, building on the work we’ve already done together to support and celebrate the live music industry,” says Skiddle’s head of festivals and partnerships Duncan King. “Being headline sponsor of the LIVE Awards is the perfect way to kick it off — it’s always the best night of the year and a brilliant celebration of the people, places and events that make this industry so special.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with LIVE across research, LIVE Talks and industry events to make a real difference over the next three years.”

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to make the industry a more welcoming and accessible space for all”

In addition, Attitude is Everything has been confirmed as the awards’ official charity partner for 2025.

“We have collaborated with LIVE previously and have admired their drive for building inclusive spaces in the live music and events industry,” says Attitude is Everything interim MD Paul Hawkins. “We’re really excited to be named the official charity partner for the LIVE Awards 2025. This partnership reflects our shared vision to make the industry a more welcoming and accessible space for all.”

The full list of awards categories is as follows:

The LIVE Green Award

The LIVE Workforce Award

Venue of the Year

Grassroots Champion

Booking Agency of the Year (x2 categories)

Top Ticketing Service

National Promoter of the Year

Regional Promoter of the Year

Major Festival of the Year

Festival of the Year

Road Warrior of the Year

Production Supplier

Backstage Brilliance Award

The LIVEtime Achievement Award

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.