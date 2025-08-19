x

news

Live Nation Finland appoints MD of venues

Music industry veteran Katja Leppäkoski will ovesee Helsinki's Allas Live and Veikkaus Arena, which reopens this autumn

By James Hanley on 19 Aug 2025

Katja Leppäkoski


Live Nation Finland has announced Katja Leppäkoski as managing director of venues, covering both Helsinki’s Veikkaus Arena and Allas Live.

Leppäkoski, who was previously MD of Turku’s Logomo Oy, brings nearly 30 years of music industry experience, working across venues and festivals.

The country’s largest entertainment venue, Veikkaus Arena will relaunch this September after Live Nation took on a 20-year lease to operate the 15,500-cap building (formerly known as Helsinki Halli and Hartwall Arena), which has been closed since 2020/21. Opening season headliners announced so far include Bob Dylan and Roxette.

“The reopening of Veikkaus Arena is something both fans and the events industry have been eagerly awaiting”

“I’m thrilled to join the Live Nation team in this newly created role overseeing our two incredible Finnish venues,” says Leppäkoski. “The reopening of Veikkaus Arena is something both fans and the events industry have been eagerly awaiting, and Allas Live’s unique summertime setting offers a completely different live music experience. I can’t wait to get started working across these two distinct and amazing venues.”

The 2,500-cap Allas Live is hosting more than 50 outdoor concerts this summer, including headline shows by Manic Street Preachers, Anohni and the Johnsons, Maxwell and BadBadNotGood.

“It’s great to welcome Katja to the Live Nation family – she brings with her a wealth of experience from the Finnish live industry,” says Tom Lynch, president venues, Live Nation EMEA. “The timing of her appointment couldn’t be more perfect as Veikkaus Arena reopens for business and bookings – kicking off what promises to be an electrifying new era for live entertainment in Finland.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

