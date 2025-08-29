Lollapalooza Argentina, Brazil, Chile & India reveal 2026 lineups

Lollapalooza has unveiled the bills for its 2026 Latin America and India festivals, with genre-blurring lineups on tap for next year’s editions.

Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Skrillex, Lorde, Doechii, Turnstile and Lewis Capaldi are on tap for the trio of South American editions.

Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina are set for 13-15 March at Parque O’Higgins in Santiago and Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires, respectively. Lollapalooza Brazil follows the next weekend, 20-22 March, at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo.

Next year’s edition will be the debut South American performances for Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, the Creator, who both headlined the Chicago edition this year, alongside Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Lewis Capaldi.

Interpol, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Brutalismus 3000, Addison Rae, Katseye, Marina, Djo, TV Girl, Royel Otis, RIIZE, and many other artists are also on tap for the trio of C3 Presents-produced festivals.

“India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time… we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them”

Over in India, the festival is set to feature Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and Lany as headliners for its fourth edition from 24-25 January.

The two-day event will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course and will be Linkin Park’s debut in the country as part of the band’s From Zero World Tour.

“India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate, and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them,” wrote Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda online.

Presale tickets reportedly sold out in less than 30 minutes, with RuPay cardholders gaining exclusive access to the sale as part of the recently revealed Live Events Passport partnership with BookMyShow.

Elsewhere, Colombia’s Estéreo Picnic will also bring Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, the Creator, plus The Killers, for its 2026 edition, set for 20-22 March.

The Páramo Presenta-organised festival, taking place at Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar in Bogotá, will also feature Skrillex, Deftones, Lorde, Peso Pluma, Young Miko, Doechii, and Turnstile.

