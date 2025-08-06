Mexico City’s Olympic Velodrome unveils revamp

Ocesa says that the revitalised 6,800-capacity venue will host the "most spectacular" K-pop shows

Agustín Melgar Olympic Velodrome, an open-air live music venue in Mexico City, has been given a modern makeover.

Located in the Venustiano Carranza borough, the 6,800-capacity venue opened in time for the 1968 Olympic Games and has since become a significant live music venue in Mexico’s capital.

This year, the government-owned venue has hosted acts such as American heavy metal band Machine Head, South Korean boy band RIIZE, and Mexican singer-songwriters Gabito Ballesteros and Roby Damian.

Its revamp is said to include more efficient access to the venue and trained safety personnel, a versatile design that enables scalable productions with lights, screens and pyrotechnics, and upgraded seats, bathrooms, entrances, and common areas.

The Velodrome will host a brand new rock and metal festival called We Missed Ourselves

The Velodrome’s upcoming concerts include rock bands The Sisters of Mercy (23 September), Cradle of Filth (28 September) and The Rasmus (13 December), as well as a brand new festival called We Missed Ourselves (25 October), which will feature a slate of international rock, metalcore, post-hardcore and alternative bands.

However, the venue’s operator, Ocesa, says that the revitalised venue is also ready to host “the most spectacular” K-pop shows.

Ocesa’s portfolio of Mexico City venues also includes the GNP Seguros Stadium (cap. 65,000), the Sports Palace (26,000), and the Formula 1 racetrack Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (110,000).

Last month, Live Nation expanded its investment in Ocesa, which is Latin America’s largest promoter.

