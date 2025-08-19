x

Music cruise cancelled after abuse allegations

November's Soulshine at Sea 3 has been called off in the wake of claims made against headliner Michael Franti

By James Hanley on 19 Aug 2025

Michael Franti


image © Stuart Sevastos/Wikimedia

A concert cruise has been cancelled amid an artist exodus in the wake of allegations against headliner Michael Franti, which the musician “vehemently” denies.

Promoter Sixthman says Soulshine at Sea 3, which was due to sail from Miami, US to Cozumel, Mexico, between 4-8 November, has been called off “in light of recent events”.

The cancellation of the sold out cruise follows claims made on social media by 27-year-old singer-songwriter Victoria Canal, who accused a “very powerful, decades-older man” of grooming and abusing her when she was 19.

The Spanish-American artist did not name the alleged perpetrator, “because I can’t risk the financial loss or emotional terror a lawsuit would bring”. However, performers including Dispatch, Maggie Rose, Hirie and Liz Vice withdrew from the Soulshine at Sea in response to Canal’s statement.

In addition, Tank and the Bangas have announced they will no longer support Michael Franti & Spearhead on their upcoming tour.

“In light of the recent post made about the artist, we have made the difficult decision to not participate, until we have a better understanding of the facts,” said the band.

“In light of recent events, the Soulshine at Sea with Michael Franti event scheduled for November 4-8, 2025, is cancelled”

Responding to the claims on Instagram, Franti, who has reportedly split with his longtime management company Activist Artist Management, admitted to a “romantic relationship” outside of his marriage seven years ago but denies Canal’s account of their time together.

“I’m aware of the recent posts this artist made about our relationship, and while I support her need to express herself publicly, the relationship was completely consensual, based on mutual feelings and attraction,” said the 59-year-old American.

“I vehemently dispute any version of the story that says otherwise. I will however, take full accountability for not better recognising the power imbalance as she was younger than me, and I was the headliner on tour. For those reasons alone, I never should have allowed the relationship to become romantic.”

Meanwhile, Soulshine at Sea organisers say they are working on a replacement event for the four-day cruise.

“In light of recent events, the Soulshine at Sea with Michael Franti event scheduled for November 4-8, 2025, is cancelled,” reads a statement. “We are actively working to announce a new event that will sail November 4-8, 2025.”

 

