x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Rapper sanctioned over cartel laundering claims

The US Treasury has accused Mexican artist El Makabelico of laundering cartel money through his concert and streaming revenues

By IQ on 07 Aug 2025

US Treasury building


image © Wikicommons/Rchuon24

A Mexican rapper has been sanctioned by the US Treasury after being accused of laundering cartel money through his concerts and streaming royalties.

Ricardo Hernandez Medrano, known by his stage names El Makabelico or Comando Exclusivo, is alleged to be an associate of Mexico-based drug trafficking organisation Cartel del Noreste (CDN).

Medrano, who has 3.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of followers on social media, is referred to by the Treasury as a “notorious narco-rapper”.

It is alleged that Hernandez’s concerts and events are used to launder money on behalf of CDN. The treasury says that 50% of his royalties from streaming platforms going directly to the group, which “depends on these alternative revenue streams and money laundering methods to boost their criminal enterprise”.

The action also targets three alleged “high-ranking members” of CDN

According to the Treasury, the 34-year-old is being sanctioned “for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, CDN.”

“Under President Trump, the Treasury department will continue to be relentless in its effort to put America first by targeting terrorist drug cartels,” says secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “These cartels poison Americans with fentanyl and conduct human smuggling operations along our southwest border. Treasury, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, is committed to a full-frontal assault on the cartels, targeting the leadership and revenue streams that enable their horrific crimes.”

The action, which was coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Antonio and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), also targets three alleged “high-ranking members” of CDN.

Earlier this year, the US State Department revoked visas held by members of Mexican band Los Alegres del Barranco for “glorifying a drug kingpin”. Deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau alleged the band had projected an image of El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, onto a big screen at a concert in Mexico.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|03 Jul 2025

Morocco’s Mawazine festival claims 3.75m attendees

Global stars including Will Smith, 50 Cent, Becky G, WizKid & Aespa graced the event's 20th edition between 20-28 June

News|06 Mar 2025

Former Migos rapper Offset announces Russia gig

The American has become the highest-profile act to announce a concert in Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

Eurockéennes de Belfort
News|08 Jul 2025

Censorship claim after rapper banned from festival

Controversial singer Freeze Corleone was prevented from performing at France's Eurockéennes following a court ruling

News|17 Mar 2025

Trump tariffs create ‘climate of uncertainty’

Canadian live music figures speak to IQ about the potential implications of the developing trade war for the touring business

Trending Stories

news|04 Aug 2025

The New Bosses: Introducing the class of 2025

news|04 Aug 2025

Movers & Shakers: UTA, Pophouse, CMA, GLP

news|05 Aug 2025

Stadium stars: The top 20 stadiums in the world

news|04 Aug 2025

IQ out now: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, IFF, Ben Mitha

news|04 Aug 2025

Imagine Dragons’ European stadium tour draws 1.5m

news|06 Aug 2025

Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

news|07 Aug 2025

CAA’s Yungblud strategy: ‘Anything is achievable’

news|06 Aug 2025

Ed Sheeran’s $25m world tour investment pays off

news|06 Aug 2025

HYBE concert revenue rockets 31% in record Q2

news|05 Aug 2025

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium eyes concert return

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|03 Jul 2025

Morocco’s Mawazine festival claims 3.75m attendees

Global stars including Will Smith, 50 Cent, Becky G, WizKid & Aespa graced the event's 20th edition between 20-28 June

News|06 Mar 2025

Former Migos rapper Offset announces Russia gig

The American has become the highest-profile act to announce a concert in Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

Eurockéennes de Belfort
News|08 Jul 2025

Censorship claim after rapper banned from festival

Controversial singer Freeze Corleone was prevented from performing at France's Eurockéennes following a court ruling

News|17 Mar 2025

Trump tariffs create ‘climate of uncertainty’

Canadian live music figures speak to IQ about the potential implications of the developing trade war for the touring business

IQ Jobs Board

Head of Contemporary MusicSouthbank Centre

London, UKFull TimeUp to £62K

General ManagerMamma Mia! The Party

London, UKFull TimeNot Specified

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive