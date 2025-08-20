x

news

Robbie Williams announces ‘most intimate gig’

The X-ray Touring-represented British singer has confirmed a special show at Camden Dingwalls to mark the release of his new album

By James Hanley on 20 Aug 2025

Robbie Williams in Bath


image © Ben Foster

Robbie Williams has announced a special live show billed as “the most intimate of his career” to coincide with the release of his forthcoming album, Britpop.

The 51-year-old singer will perform at the 600-cap Dingwalls in Camden, London, UK on 9 October – the eve of the LP’s release.

He will play the record, as well as his 1997 solo debut Life Thru A Lens, in full at the concert. Fans who pre-order Britpop from the Robbie Williams store will receive early access to tickets.

Artists who appear on the new album include Chris Martin, Gaz Coombes, Gary Barlow, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy.

Williams’ near 40-date Britpop Tour commenced in the UK in May

Williams, who is represented by X-ray Touring’s Ian Huffam in Europe, commenced his near 40-date Britpop Tour in the UK at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in May. Alongside a host of stadium dates across Europe, Williams also performed two historic sellout 15,000-cap gigs at The Royal Crescent in Bath, Somerset, UK – in June.

He still holds several records for live performances including the Guinness World Record for his 2006 world tour, which sold more than 1.6 million tickets in a single day, and played to 375,000 fans over three nights at his Knebworth shows in the UK in 2003.

Williams also headlines the opening night of the inaugural Come Together festival in Newcastle, UK, tonight (20 August) before a sold out show at Dublin’s Croke Park in Ireland on 23 August.

The Britpop run then continues at Park Live, Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 4 September, with stops in Czechia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Malta, Finland, Bulgaria and Greece, prior to wrapping at İTÜ Stadyumu in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 7 October.

A comprehensive behind the scenes report on Robbie Williams’ Britpop Tour will appear in the next edition of IQ Magazine, which will be published in September.

 

News|09 Jul 2025

Bryan Adams announces intimate club shows

The Canadian rocker will play "phone-free" gigs at small UK venues this August/September in support of his new album

Declan McKenna will perform at Climate Live's debut livestreaming event
News|14 Apr 2025

CALM announces intimate phone-free concerts

The suicide prevention charity has planned fundraising concerts with acts such as Declan McKenna, Tom Walker and Nathan Evans

News|08 Apr 2025

AMAAD announces new London electronic music series

BM Park Live will launch this summer at Boston Manor Park with the Junction 2 and Paradise in the City festivals

News|07 Jul 2025

Rave reviews for Oasis’ first gig in 16 years

The band ended their live exile to rock Cardiff's Principality Stadium in Wales on "a momentous day for British music"

News|06 Mar 2025

Former Migos rapper Offset announces Russia gig

The American has become the highest-profile act to announce a concert in Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022

news|20 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Malin Kimmich, FKP Scorpio

news|19 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Louis Schlaghecke, Frontier Touring

news|18 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Kara Harris, Live Nation

news|18 Aug 2025

Stock market update: Live Nation reaches new peak

news|19 Aug 2025

Music cruise cancelled after abuse allegations

news|18 Aug 2025

Atlas: ‘The time is now and Ukraine is the place’

news|18 Aug 2025

Oasis reunion propels Twickets to record quarter

news|19 Aug 2025

Eric van Eerdenburg bows out of Lowlands in style

news|19 Aug 2025

Live Nation Finland appoints MD of venues

news|19 Aug 2025

FTC charges broker over Swift resale tickets

