Robbie Williams announces ‘most intimate gig’

Robbie Williams has announced a special live show billed as “the most intimate of his career” to coincide with the release of his forthcoming album, Britpop.

The 51-year-old singer will perform at the 600-cap Dingwalls in Camden, London, UK on 9 October – the eve of the LP’s release.

He will play the record, as well as his 1997 solo debut Life Thru A Lens, in full at the concert. Fans who pre-order Britpop from the Robbie Williams store will receive early access to tickets.

Artists who appear on the new album include Chris Martin, Gaz Coombes, Gary Barlow, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy.

Williams’ near 40-date Britpop Tour commenced in the UK in May

Williams, who is represented by X-ray Touring’s Ian Huffam in Europe, commenced his near 40-date Britpop Tour in the UK at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in May. Alongside a host of stadium dates across Europe, Williams also performed two historic sellout 15,000-cap gigs at The Royal Crescent in Bath, Somerset, UK – in June.

He still holds several records for live performances including the Guinness World Record for his 2006 world tour, which sold more than 1.6 million tickets in a single day, and played to 375,000 fans over three nights at his Knebworth shows in the UK in 2003.

Williams also headlines the opening night of the inaugural Come Together festival in Newcastle, UK, tonight (20 August) before a sold out show at Dublin’s Croke Park in Ireland on 23 August.

The Britpop run then continues at Park Live, Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 4 September, with stops in Czechia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Malta, Finland, Bulgaria and Greece, prior to wrapping at İTÜ Stadyumu in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 7 October.

A comprehensive behind the scenes report on Robbie Williams’ Britpop Tour will appear in the next edition of IQ Magazine, which will be published in September.

