news

Rock in Rio Lisboa: ‘Linkin Park’s day could be historic’

Roberta Medina says the American rock band has single-handedly set a new ticket sales record for the biennial event

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Aug 2025

Linkin Park


Rock in Rio Lisboa’s Roberta Medina says Linkin Park’s headline day of the 2026 edition could be “historic” for the Portuguese festival.

Currently the only confirmed headliner for the 21st edition, the American rock band has single-handedly set a new ticket sales record for the biennial event.

“We had a good kickoff with Linkin Park, which is the biggest first-day launch ticket sales in the festival’s history,” she told Portuguese newspaper Meios & Publicidade. “We’re already at 10,000 people, with 15% of international visitors – a much higher percentage than last year. Linkin Park’s day could be historic for the festival. We’re convinced it will sell out by Christmas.”

Brazilian singer and producer Pedro Sampaio is the only other act confirmed for Rock in Rio Lisboa, though Medina says the festival aims to announce the biggest name by the end of 2025.

The festival will once again take place at the Parque Tejo site, which will be expanded by 25,000 square meters, allowing for 100,000 people per day (up from 80,000 in previous editions).

“Linkin Park’s day could be historic for the festival. We’re convinced it will sell out by Christmas”

Other improvements at the June festival include a 40% increase in the number of restrooms, a 30% increase in food service areas and a new “gigantic” LED screen on the World Stage. To coincide with the 2026 World Cup, a football pitch will also be built on the site.

Next year’s instalment will also see the debut of Smart City Rock, a 2,500-capacity space where companies can showcase their technological innovations, test ideas, and demonstrate how technology can be applied.

Rock in Rio Lisboa took a “quantum leap” in 2024 by relocating from its longtime home of Parque da Bela Vista to Parque Tejo.

After the first weekend at the new venue, Medina was forced to respond to complaints about difficulty accessing the venue, lack of shade and long queues to access restaurants and bathrooms. However, a post-event survey commissioned by Rock in Rio Lisboa found that 70% of attendees had positive opinions.

The 20th anniversary edition attracted 300,000 attendees for performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Scorpions, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat and Macklemore.

At the same time, the Brazilian flagship marked 40 years. Read more about the festival through the ages here.

 

