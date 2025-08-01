x

news

Shakira surpasses one million tickets in Mexico

The Colombian superstar has hit yet another milestone in the Latin American country

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Aug 2025


Shakira has reached another ‘unprecedented’ milestone in Mexico on her blockbuster Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The Colombian superstar has sailed past the one million ticket mark in Mexico, a country of 129 million people.

“Shakira has always had a deep-rooted bond with Mexican audiences but this return – her first in over six years – came with a different kind of energy,” Jorge Cambronero, from promoter Ocesa, told IQ earlier this year.

“Entire generations showed up: parents who grew up with ¿Dónde Están los Ladrones? now bringing their kids who know her from BZRP Music Sessions or the Super Bowl. The emotional charge was unlike anything we’ve seen before in a stadium setting.”

The WME-repped act will have performed 26 concerts in the Latin American country, including record-breaking stints at Estadio GNP Seguros in the capital.

“Shakira has always had a deep-rooted bond with Mexican audiences but this return came with a different kind of energy”

Having performed seven consecutive sold-out shows there in March, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will return to the venue for another series of five concerts in August and September for a total of 12.

This will see Shakira surpass Mexican band Grupo Firme’s record for the highest number of performances held at Estadio GNP Seguros.

Before that, she will perform on 11 August at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California; on 14 August at Estadio Héroes de Nacozari in Hermosillo, Sonora; on 17 August at Estadio UACH in Chihuahua; and on 20 August at Estadio Corona in Torreón, Coahuila.

The Barranquilla-born star has also broken records in Colombia by becoming the first artist to perform in six stadiums in her native country.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is the 48-year-old’s first outing since the 2018 El Dorado World Tour.

 

