Siyabend Suvari: 1979 – 2025

One of Türkiye’s leading promoters, Siyabend Suvari, has passed away following a long illness. He was 46.

A long-term member of ILMC, Suvari helped open up the Turkish market for international talent, working with a list of A-list acts across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa that included AC/DC, KISS, Leonard Cohen, Tony Bennett, Chris de Burgh, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Megadeth, Robbie Williams, Manowar, Alice Cooper, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Die Antwoord, Jennifer Lopez, Rammstein, Depeche Mode, Halsey, Bon

Jovi, Eric Clapton, and many more.

Born in Izmir, Suvari completed a double major in mathematics and computer science, and business administration at Istanbul Beykent University. He began his career as production manager at Mor Concerts in 2007, serving as the company’s general manager from 2008 to 2013. He also worked with Esen Entertainment from 2013 to 2014.

Instrumental in opening and operating new venues to attract talent and develop Türkiye’s live entertainment infrastructure, Suvari also promoted a number of key festival brands, and in the past few years was often a business partner of Marcel Avram. As news of his passing spreads, executives in Türkiye have been telling IQ that his death marks the end of an era for the industry.

“If there was a very big show happening in Türkiye, you know Siyabend was somehow involved,” says Naz Kavran, of KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul. “It’s the biggest loss our generation has experienced, and probably the biggest loss we’ll experience for a decade or so… In his own words, he was simply the best.”

“The stage may be empty, but your song will never end”

Zumrut Arol Kekce, CEO at Beşiktaş Kültür Merkezi, comments, “My dear Siyabend. You left too early, you resisted too much, you never complained.”

As one of Suvari’s closest friends, fellow promoter Bülent Burgaç was with him at the end.

“He wasn’t just a great organiser: he was a master of spirit – someone who gave meaning to everything he touched. He always stayed behind the scenes, yet he was the true source of light,” says Burgaç. “He fought cancer for eight long years. But not once did I hear him complain. His body grew weaker, yes, but his soul stood tall to the very end, because he was a man far greater than his illness.”

Burgaç continues, “I had the privilege of knowing Siyabend Suvari for 25 years – not as a distant colleague in the music world, but as my closest friend, my brother, my confidant. For three unforgettable years, we shared the same home. For a few more, we were business partners, producing concerts and festivals together that left their mark on thousands of people. But beyond the stage lights and the music, there was the Siyabend I knew – a man of deep kindness, loyalty, and laughter.

“He had a rare gift: to make every person in the room feel seen, valued, and important. Whether we were discussing the setlist for a major festival, cooking together at home after midnight, or sitting in silence on a long drive, he brought warmth and sincerity to every moment. He was someone you could trust with your dreams and your fears alike. We built memories that will never fade – the chaotic backstage moments, the triumphs after a flawless show, the quiet talks about life’s uncertainties. He was more than a friend; he was my anchor, my partner in both work and life, the one person who could read my thoughts without a word spoken.”

Burgaç adds, “Rest in peace, my brother. The stage may be empty, but your song will never end.”

“The music world has lost an irreplaceable treasure”

The promoter’s death also saw an outpouring of grief from Türkiye’s artist community.

Harun Tekin, vocalist and guitarist of Mor ve Ötesi, says, “Your connection with life and your stubbornness are the greatest legacy to all of us. May you rest in peace.”

Manga band’s lead singer Ferman Akgül also shared a post after Suvari’s death, stating, “I’ve known you since the day I came to Istanbul. I love you so much. I can’t write anything like ‘You’re gone’. My heart is locked. My dear friend. You were always in our hearts, and you always will be.”

Rapper Ceza writes: “Not only has a dear friend lost, but the music world has lost an irreplaceable treasure. Dear Siyabend, your honourable struggle until your last breath, your hard work, your honesty, and your passion for music will always remain in our minds. I will never forget your belief and support in me. My condolences to the entire music community, your family, and your loved ones. May you rest in peace.”

In a post, musician Güneş Duru notes, “A thousand things come to mind. The craziest one was ‘Rock for Van’ after the earthquake. It was a frozen tent settlement. Goodbye. Thank you for everything.”

Singer Aylin Aslım adds, “You are at peace now. We loved you very much.”

Suvari was buried yesterday in Izmir’s Karşıayaka Yamanlar Cemetery.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.