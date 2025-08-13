x

Sommer named International Music Person of the Year

WME chief to be honoured at MUSEXPO charity gala in March 2026

By Gordon Masson on 13 Aug 2025


WME’s global co-head of music, Kirk Sommer, will be honoured as the International Music Person of the Year by conference and showcase event MUSEXPO.

Sommer will collect the award during a 24 March gala luncheon following a keynote conversation at the Burbank, California event, where he will talk about his professional journey, from starting in the WME mailroom in 2000 to becoming one of the industry’s most influential and respected agents.

Throughout his quarter century at WME, Sommer has helped guide the careers of some of music’s biggest acts, including Adele, Andrea Bocelli, Artic Monkeys, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Brandon Flowers, Foster The People, Hozier, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Lola Young, Maren Morris, Michael Kiwanuka, Morrissey, Nine Inch Nails, Paolo Nutini, Pet Shop Boys, Rage Against The Machine, Sam Smith, Steve Aoki, Teddy Swims, and Weezer, to name just a few.

Earlier this year, Sommer was named Pollstar’s agent of the year, and he was inducted into New York University’s Hall of Fame. He has appeared on Billboard’s Power List for the past decade, in addition to receiving recognition from Variety’s Top 500, Pollstar’s Impact 50, and PAPER Magazine, which hailed him as the most influential booking agent in the world. He was also previously recognised on Billboard’s 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40 lists.

“His strong global perspective and vision make him an exceptional choice for this honour”

Beyond his professional achievements, Sommer and his wife, Chloe, are committed supporters of a number of philanthropic organisations focused on mental health, children’s welfare and health. The MUSEXPO gala will benefit MusiCares, and Backline.

“Kirk M. Sommer has not only shaped the careers of some of the world’s greatest musical voices but has also helped redefine what it means to be a leader in today’s ever-evolving music industry,” comments MUSEXPO founder Sat Bisla. “His deep respect for artists, his commitment to mentorship, as well as his strong global perspective and vision make him an exceptional choice for this honour. It’s our privilege to recognise his outstanding contributions to the worldwide music ecosystem.”

Sommer will become the first agent to collect the International Music Person of the Year award. Promoter Harvey Goldsmith received the honour in 2010, while fellow winners include Monte and Avery Lipman (Republic Records), Jacqueline Saturn (Virgin Music Group), Mandar Thakur (Times Music Group, India), Daniel Glass (Glassnote Entertainment), Alexandra Patsavas (Netflix), and Steve Schnur (EA Games).

 

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
News|27 Mar 2025

International acquisitions drive CTS’ record year

The live entertainment and ticketing giant generated revenue of €2.8bn and adjusted EBITDA of €542.2m for 2024

News|09 Jul 2025

Dion Brant named AEG Presents APAC president/CEO

The Melbourne-based executive will be tasked with spearheading AEG's continued growth and development throughout the region

News|06 May 2025

Andrea Bocelli inks five-year deal with AEG Presents

The agreement takes effect on 1 January 2026, spans all five continents and covers all ticketed live events

News|16 Jun 2025

LGBTIQ+ List 2025: This year’s queer pioneers revealed

Now in its fifth edition, IQ Magazine's annual Pride list spotlights 20 outstanding queer professionals in the international live music business

News|10 Mar 2025

India’s concert touring scene poised to ‘explode’

Leading executives say the country is on the verge of a major breakthrough as a must-play destination for global artists

