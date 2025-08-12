x

Sphere Entertainment posts Q2 revenues of $282.7m

The firm's earnings were bolstered by a 16% jump in income from more concerts and corporate events at the Sphere

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Aug 2025


Sphere Entertainment Co. has reported revenues of $282.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, as CEO James Dolan reports progress with the firm’s expansion plans.

The financial results for the three-month period ending 30 June represented an increase of $9.3 million (3%), compared to the prior year quarter.

This was helped by a 16% jump in income from more concerts and corporate events at the Sphere that offset a 12% decline in MSG Networks revenue from a year ago.

The 20,000-cap Sphere in Las Vegas generated revenue of $175.6 million in Q2, an increase of $24.4 million (16%) compared to the prior year quarter.

The venue hosted nine more concert residencies than the prior year quarter, including Dead & Co and Kenny Chesney, the Sphere’s first country music residency. The company plans to host over 100 events in 2025, up from 70 in 2024.

Revenues from the Sphere Experience, which shows films inside the Las Vegas Sphere when there aren’t concerts, fell by $6.7 million due to “lower per-show revenue”. In early June, Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth surpassed four million total tickets sold since opening in October 2023.

“We continue to execute our strategic priorities to drive long-term profitable growth for our Sphere business”

Operating expenses for the Sphere rose 12% to $76.4 million on higher event-related expenses from the greater number of residencies in the quarter, higher Holoplot and Sphere Experience increases.

Expenses from sales and general costs fell by 6% to $96.4 million, and the division’s operating loss of $83.4 million improved by $21.1 million, or 20%. Adjusted operating income of $24.9 million was an increase of $30.4 million.

Total adjusted operating income for Sphere Entertainment Co. rose 140% to $61.5m, as the company moves to finalise agreements for its Sphere in Abu Dhabi and explores smaller, more affordable mini Spheres, which executives will bring to market in less than two years. The company’s operating loss of $50.2m was an improvement of $21.2m.

“We continue to execute our strategic priorities to drive long-term profitable growth for our Sphere business. At the same time, we have been making progress with our expansion plans and remain confident in the global opportunity ahead,” says executive chairman and CEO James Dolan.

 

IQ Mag Logo

