Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

Exclusive IQ analysis of Billboard Boxscore data highlights the extraordinary growth of stadium shows since before the pandemic

Income from global stadium concerts has skyrocketed 304% since 2019, according to exclusive IQ analysis of Billboard Boxscore data.

Published in the launch edition of IQ‘s new Global Stadium Report, the figures – which were analysed in collaboration with economist Chris Carey – show that total ticket revenue from stadium gigs rose from $1.2 billion in 2016 to a peak of $4.6bn in 2023.

In addition, the number of stadium concerts more than doubled, from 247 in 2016 to 509 in 2024 – an increase of 106% in just eight years. Comparing the last pre-pandemic year of 2019 to 2024, the number of stadium gigs has grown 146% to 509, powered by more artists and genres than ever before.

While the number of shows around the world has shown massive growth since 2016, it was Taylor Swift’s Eras tour that really moved the needle in 2023. Projected figures indicate that the number of concerts rose 32% between 2022 and 2023, grosses rose 82% and average ticket prices rose 39%. All figures dipped slightly in 2024 ($4.5bn total), showing just how powerful an effect that tour had.

But even when taking Swift’s shows out of the data set, average ticket prices in all regions still rose compared to 2019.

The full data appears in the Global Stadium Report 2025, a preview of which can be seen below. Subscribe now to read the publication.

