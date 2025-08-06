x

news

Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

Exclusive IQ analysis of Billboard Boxscore data highlights the extraordinary growth of stadium shows since before the pandemic

By IQ on 06 Aug 2025

Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium


image © Madison Phipps

Income from global stadium concerts has skyrocketed 304% since 2019, according to exclusive IQ analysis of Billboard Boxscore data.

Published in the launch edition of IQ‘s new Global Stadium Report, the figures – which were analysed in collaboration with economist Chris Carey – show that total ticket revenue from stadium gigs rose from $1.2 billion in 2016 to a peak of $4.6bn in 2023.

In addition, the number of stadium concerts more than doubled, from 247 in 2016 to 509 in 2024 – an increase of 106% in just eight years. Comparing the last pre-pandemic year of 2019 to 2024, the number of stadium gigs has grown 146% to 509, powered by more artists and genres than ever before.

While the number of shows around the world has shown massive growth since 2016, it was Taylor Swift’s Eras tour that really moved the needle in 2023. Projected figures indicate that the number of concerts rose 32% between 2022 and 2023, grosses rose 82% and average ticket prices rose 39%. All figures dipped slightly in 2024 ($4.5bn total), showing just how powerful an effect that tour had.

But even when taking Swift’s shows out of the data set, average ticket prices in all regions still rose compared to 2019.

The full data appears in the Global Stadium Report 2025, a preview of which can be seen below. Subscribe now to read the publication.

 

 

News|27 Mar 2025

K3 reunion sells 300,000 tickets in six hours

Initially five concerts were planned but now the popular Flemish girl group will deliver at least 14 shows in Belgium and the Netherlands

News|04 Aug 2025

Imagine Dragons’ European stadium tour draws 1.5m

The recently concluded sold-out Loom Tour marked the Las Vegas rock band's biggest headline outing on the continent to date

News|05 Aug 2025

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium eyes concert return

The Spanish football giants suspended all gigs at the venue last autumn due to a noise dispute with local residents

News|28 Apr 2025

Rapper Jul breaks French stadium attendance record

The artist known as L'Ovni drew almost 100k fans to his headline concert at Paris' Stade de France on Saturday

News|31 Jul 2025

DG Medios inks Chile stadium contract extension

The promoter will receive preferential rights to reserve Santiago's Monumental Stadium for concerts up to the end of 2027

news|04 Aug 2025

The New Bosses: Introducing the class of 2025

news|04 Aug 2025

Movers & Shakers: UTA, Pophouse, CMA, GLP

news|04 Aug 2025

IQ out now: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, IFF, Ben Mitha

news|05 Aug 2025

Stadium stars: The top 20 stadiums in the world

news|04 Aug 2025

Imagine Dragons’ European stadium tour draws 1.5m

news|05 Aug 2025

Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium eyes concert return

news|06 Aug 2025

Stadium concert earnings soar over 300%

news|06 Aug 2025

Ed Sheeran’s $25m world tour investment pays off

news|06 Aug 2025

HYBE concert revenue rockets 31% in record Q2

news|05 Aug 2025

EXIT launches global appeal to secure future

