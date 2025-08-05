x

Stadium stars: The top 20 stadiums in the world

To launch the inaugural Global Stadium Report, IQ presents the industry-voted list of venues leading the way in innovation and success

By IQ on 05 Aug 2025

Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City


image © Ocesa

The launch edition of the Global Stadium Report, IQ‘s first-of-its-kind publication on the stadium sector for live music and events, is out today.

Exclusive to the report, available to read digitally here, is Stadium Stars, which celebrates the 20 venues considered to represent the best concert experiences at this scale.

Stadiums that feature on the list were nominated by IQ readers, with the final selection made by a select panel of top PMs and promoters. Find out who made the cut at the bottom of this article.

The Global Stadium Report also includes exclusive insight from leading stadium executives, promoters, and production professionals. In-depth pieces lift the lid on mammoth tours by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, analyse key data on the stadium concert industry in collaboration with Billboard Boxscore and explore how promoters and stadiums are adapting to the booming demand.

Edited by IQ‘s James Drury, the publication also includes Q&As with stadium leaders including Mario Villa Vera (OCESA); Denis Desmond (Live Nation); Cheryl Paglierani (CAA); Chris Kansy (Production Manager); and Pepeu Correa (30E).

In addition, the report looks at how venues are maximising revenue opportunities and look at what the increased exposure means for naming rights deal.

Its profiles of the 20 Stadium Stars, which are listed below, will be published online in the coming weeks.

North America
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, US
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, US
Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US

South America
Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil
Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Europe
Wembley Stadium, London, England
Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany
Stade de France, Paris, France
Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy
Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Asia
Kai Tak Sports Park, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Australasia
Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia
Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

