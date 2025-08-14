x

news

Stray Kids boost JYP’s concert revenue by 342%

The South Korean entertainment agency's soaring revenues indicate that K-pop business is on an upward trajectory

By Hanna Ellington on 14 Aug 2025

Stray Kids


image © JYP Entertainment

Off the back of a record-breaking run from Stray Kids, JYP Entertainment’s concert revenue has surged 342% in a record high for the South Korean entertainment conglomerate.

The K-pop company’s second quarter concert venue rose to KRW62.0 billion (£32.9m/$44.2m) YoY, bolstered by Stray Kids’ record-setting Dominate World Tour. The Live Nation-backed global jaunt was recently named the highest-grossing and best-selling tour by a K-pop act in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

JYP also reported a 125.5% YoY increase in revenue, reaching KRW215.8bn (£114.5m/$155.6m) in Q2, led primarily by concert and merchandising boosts.

Merchandise revenue reached a quarterly record of KRW66.9bn (£36.6m/$49.7m), up 356% in part due to concert sales and global IP licensing collaborations.

The South Korean powerhouse’s operating profit was boosted 466% to KRW52.9bn (£28.9m/$32.6m), with net profit soaring more than 2,700% to KRW36.2bn (£19.2m/$22.3m).

Stray Kids’ first global outing helped drive JYP concert revenues to record highs

While South Korea brought in 36% of JYP’s total revenue (down from 41% a year prior), the rest of the world generated 41%, up from 31%, demonstrating the continued global growth of the genre.

Similarly, HYBE also reported a record-setting Q2, as the K-pop powerhouse’s concert revenue surged to KRW188.7 billion (€117.1m), a 31% year-on-year increase.

A key driver for JYP was the eight-piece group Stray Kids’ first global stadium outing, which saw them set a new global benchmark for K-pop tours.

The 54-date run saw the octet pave the way for K-pop touring in Latin America, selling 361,000 tickets and grossing $41.1m (£30.6/€35.4).

They went on to dethrone Blackpink — who are actively touring stadiums worldwide — from the top spot in North America, where they sold 491,000 tickets on a 13-show run that grossed $76.2m (£56.8/€65.6), and in Europe, where they sold 391,000 tickets and grossed $64.5m (£48.1/€55.5).

Also credited was girl group TWICE, who headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last month, and K-pop/rock band DAY6 with their 54-show Forever Young tour across Asia and the US.

 

