Stray Kids set new global benchmark for K-pop

K-pop powerhouse group Stray Kids shattered a raft of global records with their Dominate World Tour, which closed last month.

The eight-member South Korean group’s first-ever stadium outing is now the highest-grossing and best-selling tour by a K-pop act in North America, Latin America, and Europe, according to data from Billboard Boxscore.

Following their 2024 Asia and Australia run, the Live Nation-promoted stadium tour picked up in Latin America with a sold-out run across Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Mexico, selling 361,000 tickets and grossing $41.1 million (£30.6/€35.4), more than any K-pop artist has sold or earned from a single tour of the region.

After four nights in Japan, the JYP Entertainment-produced outing continued to North America for a 13-show run that grossed $76.2m (£56.8/€65.6) across 491,000 tickets, setting a new benchmark for the market.

To close out, the group performed across Europe, including stops in London, Madrid, and Paris, selling 391,000 tickets and grossing $64.5m (£48.1/€55.5) along the way. The tour closed on 30 July with a sold-out night at Rome’s 70,000-capacity Stadio Olimpico.

Dominate was the band’s first foray into Latin America and their first tour through Europe, after having played a one-off Berlin show in 2019. In North America, attendance doubled from their previous tour, the 2022-23 Maniac World Tour, which sold 209,000 tickets in the market.

Stray Kids have dethroned Blackpink, who are out on a global stadium run this year

Blackpink previously held the record in North America, as their Born Pink World Tour (2023-23) saw the group rise from arena to stadium level and sell 430,000 tickets across 19 NA shows.

Comparatively, BTS shifted 220,000 tickets during their 2018-19 Love Yourself World Tour NA arena run, while ATEEZ shifted 200,000 last year for their AEG-backed Towards The Light: Will To Power trek.

Stray Kids also broke ground in LatAm by becoming the first K-pop act to stage a widespread stadium tour of the region, building on Blackpink’s success in Mexico.

Dominate is also the first K-pop stadium tour across Europe. With Born Pink, Blackpink sold 215,000 tickets across 10 arena shows and one stadium, the Stade de France. Earlier this year, ATEEZ raked in 180,000 tickets across their European arena run.

Blackpink is back on the road this year for their first comprehensive stadium tour, performing across Asia, North America, and Europe on the Live Nation-promoted Deadline World Tour.

BTS is expected to return to the road early next year, after the group went on hiatus in 2022 for members’ mandatory military service.

