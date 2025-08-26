TEG acquires New Zealand’s Eventfinda

Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) has acquired New Zealand-hailing ticketing and events discovery platform Eventfinda.

Multi-faceted Australian live giant TEG, the parent company of leading ticketing company Ticketek, says that Eventfinda – which is led by co-founder and CEO James McGlinn – will expand its offering with “fit for purpose ticketing functionality for small to mid-tier venues and events”.

“We are thrilled to welcome James and his team into the TEG family, and we’re excited by the prospect of supporting Eventfinda’s growth, not just in New Zealand but also into new markets globally,” says Cameron Hoy, TEG’s chief operating officer & head of global ticketing. “Having both of these trusted and successful brands under one roof will allow us to service an important segment of the live event sector with an agile, self-service ticketing platform that offers venues and event organisers the flexibility and white-label functionality they require.”

The companies say the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will benefit Eventfinda’s geographic expansion plans and further investment in its product, while equipping TEG to enter a growing segment of the market.

“The acquisition is strategically important for TEG, whilst enabling Eventfinda to scale quickly – it’s a win-win for both companies and for the industry as a whole”

“The acquisition is strategically important for TEG, whilst enabling Eventfinda to scale quickly – it’s a win-win for both companies and for the industry as a whole,” continues Hoy.

Launched in 2006 as an online events calendar, Eventfinda has evolved into a self- service ticketing platform.

“We are incredibly excited about the path forward from here,” says McGlinn. “This is a fantastic opportunity for Eventfinda to expand globally while still delivering the high level of service and functionality it has become known for through our homegrown technology platform.

“The key aspect of this acquisition is that Eventfinda will continue to operate under the same brand. There will be no changes to our team and clients can be assured that it’s business as usual – but with the added support of TEG.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.